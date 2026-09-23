Christian Harrison: Razorbacks Know What They Need To Fix To Beat Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE — It's no secret that Arkansas hasn't played up to its standard through the first three weeks of the 2026 season.

With a massive game against Tulsa looming on Saturday night, the Razorbacks have a plethora of issues on both sides of the ball, as well as special teams, to fix.

DB Christian Harrison and OL Malachi Breland said Wednesday that the message inside the building remains the same: go to work.

"We know what we need to fix," Harrison said. "We're coming out there very intentional every day with a lot of energy, and we're not going to let the result of the game affect how we come to work every day. So, just staying at it."

"It's really been the same energy since week one," Breland said. "I mean, nothing different. We know what we got to go do on the field, so just honing in on that and doing the little things."

One of those little things — or rather, a very big thing — is how Arkansas contains Tulsa QB Dexter Williams II, who is expected to get a second consecutive start on Saturday. Tulsa HC Tre Lamb said Monday that the Golden Hurricane will "need to run" Williams against the Razorbacks.

Both Utah's Devon Dampier and Georgia's Gunner Stockton ran all over the Razorbacks. Dampier had 49 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, while Stockton ran for 97 yards and had a 73-yard scamper in the Bulldogs' 45-17 shellacking of the Hogs.

Sep 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) and linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"All 11 has to do their job," Harrison said. "The d-line has to contain the quarterback. Linebackers have to read their keys... holding the quarterback in the pocket and stuff like that. And then when the quarterback gets out of the pocket, we got to plaster our man. You know, we can't just dive down to the quarterback... he could dump it off to a receiver. So all 11 of us just having our eyes where it's supposed to be and just doing our job."

Perhaps the biggest key in Saturday's game will be the turnover battle. Arkansas lost the turnover battle against North Alabama and Georgia and broke even with Utah. The Razorbacks have only two takeaways on the season, one of which Harrison was responsible for when he intercepted a pass from Dampier against Utah.

"We know that we have to get more turnovers," Harrison said. "Just taking shots at the ball. We can't get turnovers if we're not attempting to get turnovers. So, punching the ball whenever we have a chance, and when the ball is in the air, just make sure it's ours. It's nobody's ball, or it's ours."

Kickoff between Arkansas (1-2) and Tulsa (3-0) is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, with coverage on SEC Network+ and the Razorback Sports Network.

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