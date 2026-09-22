What Beckham Black's Official Visit Means For Calipari, Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has its biggest visit in basketball history scheduled, and this is a must-grab prospect for John Calipari.

Beckham Black is the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class, according to most outlets. Now, Calipari has his chance to land his first player from this recruiting class, as he is visiting Arkansas this coming weekend.

5⭐️ Beckham Black is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend, sources told @Rivals.



The 6-3 point guard is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard and former… pic.twitter.com/z4eoxBogrR — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) September 22, 2026

He could have spent time landing some four-star players, but it seems his time has been spent on landing the big fish. Why toss out the lure for a bluegill when you are trying to land a grouper? This was evident with the official visit for Demarcus Henry to Fayetteville.

Now Calipari can land the great white in Beckham Black, who is the most coveted player in his class. Black can score, he can playmake, he can defend; there is nothing that he cannot do on the basketball court. He turns any team instantly into a contender for the championship.

Arkansas football also plays Tulsa the same weekend, where it will be a dogfight against a group of six teams. Now the attention will be on Black and his visit instead of what could be the end of the Hunter Yurachek era in Arkansas.

So far, Black has visited only four schools. Those schools are Georgetown, Florida, Texas, and most recently North Carolina. It is safe to say Georgetown is out of the picture, but the other three pose a threat.

This visit is where Calipari has to cement that playing for him is his best shot at the NBA.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari in the second half against the High Point Panthers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida has been a great program in recent history, including the 2000s, but they haven't produced top-tier NBA talent lately. North Carolina is not the same team it once was, but it still offers a viable path to becoming a top draft pick.

That makes Texas Calipari's biggest competition. The pitch for Black to Texas is a simple one: come back home. While it can be effective, it hasn't worked on recent top prospects like AJ Dybantsa and Cooper Flagg.

Arkansas and Calipari have the cleanest and best pitch: if you want to be one of the best guards in the NBA, you play for Calipari. His current players include two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Maxey. Those are just a few of the guards he has produced.

Most recently, he took Darius Acuff Jr. from a late first-round projection to the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The results are there; if Black wants to be one of the best guards in the league, he has to play for Calipari.

His brother Anthony Black also attended Arkansas. He was later drafted by the Orlando Magic as the sixth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

If Calipari can land him, it will also draw in a few more prospects to play with him. Landing Black would most likely draw in one of Demarcus Henry or King Gibson, maybe both. Those two players are perfect to pair next to Black.

Right now, Arkansas seems to be the frontrunner to land Black, and this may be his last visit. This scribe anticipates Black will decide in the next two or three weeks, with Arkansas having about a 95 percent chance of landing him.

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