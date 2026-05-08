There's a moment in any conversation with WNSR Nashville Sports Radio host Bill King where you stop nodding along and start doing math in your head.

That moment came early Tuesday on Halftime with Phil Elson on ESPN Arkansas when he dropped a number that has been kicked around the past couple of weeks that should rattle the walls inside the Broyles Center in Fayetteville.

$50 million dollars. That's what some college football programs are now spending on their rosters alone.

Let that land for a second.

The House settlement, the landmark legal agreement that was supposed to bring some structure to the chaos of college athlete compensation, set the revenue-sharing figure at $20.5 million for an entire athletic department.

Some football programs are now spending more than twice that figure on a single sport. If King is right about where the courts are headed, that number's about to lose its floor entirely.

"I didn't go to day one of law school," King told Elson and the audience. "But I am told this is very winnable and will be uncapped very likely within, I don't know the time frame, but within a year."

That's not a rumor. That's a prediction from someone who's been tracking the legal corridors of college athletics longer than most people have been watching games.

NCAA's Losing Streak in Court Nobody Talks About

The part of this conversation that deserves more attention than it gets is the NCAA hasn't won a meaningful legal battle over athlete compensation in so long that it's become background noise.

Each time the organization draws a line, a court erases it.

The cap on in-house revenue sharing, currently sitting at $20.5 million annually with incremental bumps projected around $22.5 million next year, is now being targeted directly by the same attorneys who built the House settlement in the first place.

King put it plainly: the lawyers involved in the original court case are now suing to eliminate the very cap they helped negotiate.

They're also going after the Cooperative Salary Cap, or CSC, the body that governs collective NIL money and decides what's approved and what isn't.

"It is an absolute circus," King said, "and it's not slowing down and there is no movement to slow it down."

That's not pessimism. That's pattern recognition. The NCAA has tried to construct guardrails around athlete compensation at nearly every turn and courts have repeatedly knocked them down. At this point, expecting a different result isn't optimism — it's wishful thinking.

The NIL side is already operating without a ceiling for schools that didn't sign the CSC agreement. Collectives are already spending without meaningful restriction in many markets.

If the House settlement's revenue-sharing cap gets thrown out too, then as King described it, "literally the entire sport is operating without any money restrictions toward players."

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on the sidelines during game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

What Uncapped Actually Means

When King was asked which schools we're talking about when the figure hits $50 million for football alone, he didn't hesitate. Ohio State. Texas. Miami. Texas A&M.

Razorbacks fans don't need reminders that two of those schools are on the schedule on a regular basis. That even includes the Longhorns that some fans love the hate more than they love the Hogs.

He added Texas Tech to the list specifically because of the Cody Campbell situation, noting they were on the hook for around $5 or $6 million for a single player.

Then came the line that puts everything in perspective.

"We're going to have our first $10 million a year, at least a rent-a-quarterback," King said. "Maybe a fourth-year guy. We're going to have a $10 million rental for one year for a quarterback. That is coming way sooner than later."

A $10 million one-year rental at quarterback. In college football.

The sport that still prints "student-athlete" on every piece of official letterwork. We'll deal with how stupid that phrase is at another time, but it's been wrong for about 50 years with a few exceptions.

This isn't a slippery slope argument.

King's saying the bottom of the slope is already visible. The spending is already happening at levels that dwarf what the settlement intended to create.

Programs are already borrowing against future revenue and King specifically referenced the Big 12's involvement with private equity as an example of conferences and schools literally mortgaging tomorrow to fund today.

"The dumbest thing you could do," King said, "but it's happening everywhere."

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek on the sidelines at a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Arkansas Problem Nobody Wants to Name Out Loud

Now bring this back to Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks play in the SEC, which is one of the most financially powerful conference in college sports.

Their brand is real. Their fan base is passionate and geographically loyal.

When King was asked about the sustainability question that every AD and coach and administrator keeps raising, he made a specific distinction that should concern anyone wearing red on Saturdays.

"It's unsustainable for a certain amount of schools," King said. "It is sustainable for the schools that you just said.

'When the thing becomes unsustainable for a place like Arkansas compared to a school like Texas, that's when it's unsustainable for a group. They leave, or the group where it is sustainable says, you know what, we're just going to go form our own thing."

He used Arkansas by name. Not as a program that's failing. Not as one that's done anything wrong.

But as an example of a school where the math gets harder as the numbers get bigger.

Arkansas has already faced scrutiny over whether it can consistently keep up under the current system, with its supposed cap.

It will be interesting to see how athletics director Hunter Yurachek handles it all.

The Hogs have had to work harder to match what teams like Texas and Ohio State can throw at recruits.

If the cap disappears entirely and the ceiling becomes whatever a program's alumni base can generate, that calculus shifts in ways that don't favor Fayetteville.

Tyson Foods chairman John Tyson is presented with a jersey at halftime from Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek, while announcing a landmark athletic sponsorship in a multiyear deal that will place the Tyson Foods logo on the jerseys of all nineteen athletic teams at Arkansas. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

It's About Geography, Alumni Wallets Now

King laid out exactly what an uncapped world looks like and it's not complicated.

It becomes about alumni base. It becomes about the region a school plays in and the population surrounding it.

It becomes, as King said, about "the amount of people that are there." He didn't have to add having money around doesn't mean they're going to give it to the Hogs.

Texas has 31.7 million people in its state to go with ove 55,000 current Longhorns. Ohio has a stranglehold on its region and a current enrollment of over 67,000. Miami is in a media market that prints money.

Arkansas is a smaller state with a passionate, but finite base of donors. A lot of the available big companies don't have a flaming loyalty to the Razorbacks.

The Hogs can compete — they've shown that — but competing when there's no limit on what opponents can spend is a fundamentally different challenge than competing under even a loosely enforced cap.

King didn't put it as college football collapsing. He was careful to say it's "not that college football is a house of cards that falls in upon itself."

What he's describing is a fracture. It's a slow-moving split where the schools at the top eventually decide they're not playing the same game as everyone else and act accordingly.

"At some point," King said, "the schools that are in the same league aren't really playing the same game any longer."

That's the real threat to programs like Arkansas. Not irrelevance overnight. A gradual widening of a gap that's already visible.

The Question Arkansas Has to Answer

So can the Hogs raise that kind of money? Can an uncapped system work for a program that's already had to stretch to compete with the caps in place?

The honest answer is nobody knows yet.

What King made clear is the legal machinery moving toward an uncapped college football environment isn't slowing down and the people who built the current system are the same ones trying to dismantle it.

The NCAA's track record in court suggests betting on the cap surviving is a bad wager.

Arkansas's administration, its coaching staff and its donor network are going to face a version of this question sooner than most expected.

The answer they come up with will say a lot about what the next decade of Razorbacks football looks like.

King's advice for anyone who hears the word "unsustainable" from someone inside a major athletics program?

"Do not believe them," he said.

At least not yet. Because apparently they keep spending anyway.

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