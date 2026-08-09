Razorbacks Stock Report: How Coaches, Players Performed During First Week of Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall camp is barely a week old in Fayetteville, but the early practice reports have already started shaping how fans should feel about specific position groups and coordinators heading toward the Aug. 16 scrimmage.

Some units look ahead of schedule while others have real questions still unresolved.

Here's a breakdown of who's trending in the right direction, and who isn't.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khmori House makes one handed interception during spring practice. | Khmori House, Twitte

Stock Up: Ron Roberts, Defensive Coordinator

New coordinators always face an uphill install process in fall camp. From trying to teach a new scheme, new terminology and new expectations all in a compressed window before the season starts.

Roberts wasted no time putting his stamp on the defense, and he left the first practice genuinely pleased with what he saw.

"I really liked the tempo. I liked the way we communicated. I thought it was a really good day one," Roberts told reporters after the opening practice.

For a defense that desperately needs an identity fast under a first-year coordinator, an early report built around communication and tempo rather than confusion or missed assignments, is exactly the foundation fans should want to hear about in the first week in a new system.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown in spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Stock Up: Larry Smith, Wide Receivers Coach

The receivers were already generating quiet buzz throughout the offseason, and the early depth chart is backing that up.

CJ Brown and Chris Marshall opened camp atop the receiver rotation as the starting outside options, with Jamari Hawkins running things from the slot.

Hawkins, in particular, has already connected with presumptive starting quarterback KJ Jackson for the best throw of camp not once, but in back-to-back practices.

A receiver room building real chemistry with the quarterback this early while also blending proven transfer additions with returning pieces is one of the clearest positive signals fans can ask for from a first-year offensive staff.

Arkansas Razorbacks TJ Hodges and Braylen Russell during spring practice drill. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Stock Down: The Running Back Pecking Order Is Muddled

Sutton Smith enters camp as the presumed lead back after a strong bounce-back season at Memphis in 2025 by recording 1,052 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns following his 2024 ACL tear.

Early reports paint a more complicated picture than fans might expect. Smith led drill work in individual periods on day one, but it was Braylen Russell who actually took the first-team reps during team period work.

That discrepancy could simply reflect a coaching staff carefully managing Smith's practice load as he continues working back from a serious injury, which would be the responsible, expected approach.

But if Russell keeps stacking first-team reps into the second week, that becomes a real storyline worth tracking and it's exactly the kind of detail easy to miss if you're not watching camp closely.

Stock Up: Tim Cramsey's Install Pace

Cramsey got his positional media day early in the fall camp rotation, and by all accounts, the tempo and pre-snap shifting principles he preached all offseason were already visible in team period work.

Both quarterbacks spent extensive time working on the shorter, timing-based throws that define his scheme exactly as advertised back in the spring.

An offensive coordinator whose system shows up on the practice field looking the way he described it months earlier is a strong sign that installation is running ahead of schedule rather than playing catch-up, which matters enormously given how compressed this year's camp calendar already is.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) gets back in line for the next drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stock Down: The Offensive Line's Settled Look, for Now

On Day one, the Razorbacks' starting offensive line included Kavion Broussard (LT), Malachi Breland (LG), Caden Kitler (C) Kobe Branham (RG) and Bryant Williams (RT) looked stable on paper, and there's real reason for optimism given Williams' zero-sack track record at Louisiana last season.

But stability this early deserves some healthy skepticism rather than immediate celebration, especially with this much roster turnover up front.

Three new transfer starters in a single unit is a lot to ask to gel instantly, and offensive line battles historically shift more over the course of fall camp than almost any other position group.

One rough week of pass-protection reps in full pads could reshuffle this group entirely before Arkansas's first scrimmage arrives on Aug. 16.

Taken together, the first week of camp paints a picture of a coaching staff that's largely ahead of schedule on install and scheme, but still working through real personnel questions at a couple of spots.

Neither of those situations ought to sound the alarms at this point because that's why fall camp exists anyway. But fans expecting settled answers by the first scrimmage should keep a close eye on both position groups over the next two weeks, because the answers that emerge there will shape a lot of what Arkansas's offense actually looks like come September.

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