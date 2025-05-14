Could Razorbacks’ Green be rising toward first-round NFL potential?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not exactly a big stretch to say I was a little taken aback when someone asked me if Taylen Green could be an NFL first-round draft pick.
Further questioning brought about something from Pro Football Focus on top quarterbacks for next year's draft. All became clear at that point.
There were eight quarterbacks listed ahead of him and it wasn't alphabetical. Considering Arch Manning was at the top and Nico Iamaleava was above Green the list was speculation.
As a point of reference, the most number of quarterbacks drafted in the first round was six in 1983. Considering that class had John Elway, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly as half of it, it's hard to see that type of talent for next year.
Plus NFL teams aren't willing to spend the money on a first-round quarterback to sit around longer than a year or two at the most. Aaron Rodgers' three years behind Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers is one of the notable exceptions.
When Taylen Green transferred to Arkansas, the Razorbacks’ quarterback room gained not only a new leader but also an athlete with the potential to fix a hole that really hasn't seen consistency for several years.
Green is a solid college quarterback, but there are still issues before he's gotten himself to the first round of the NFL Draft.
Especially at Arkansas that's never had a first-round NFL quarterback selected and isn't known as producing those in big numbers.
Green did put up some big numbers at times last year on a team that was 7-6 including a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech.
He finished with 3,756 yards of total offense-602 rushing and 3,154 passing-ranking second all-time in a single season for Arkansas, trailing only Ryan Mallett’s legendary 2010 mark.
Green became just the fifth Razorbacks quarterback to surpass 3,000 passing yards in a season, joining the likes of Mallett, Tyler Wilson, and the Allen brothers (Brandon and Austin).
Green threw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in four different games, and he became the first Arkansas quarterback since at least 1978 to record three multi-rushing touchdown games in a single season.
His 41-yard rushing score against UAPB was the longest by an Arkansas QB since Matt Jones’ memorable 72-yard run in 2004 against Ole Miss.
Green’s best game came in the Liberty Bowl, where he was named MVP after completing 11 of 21 passes for a bowl-record 341 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 81 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 39-26 win over Texas Tech.
In that game, he became the only FBS quarterback this century to pass for 300+ yards, rush for 75+, average over 30 yards per completion, and throw no interceptions in a single game.
While Green’s physical tools-size, mobility, and arm strength-are evident, his leap from “intriguing talent” to “first-round prospect” will depend on consistency. It was a question last year.
As one evaluation put it, “The tools are already in place. What matters now is how often he puts them all together on the field.”
Green’s ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, like his five-touchdown, 314-yard passing performance against Mississippi State, has only strengthened his NFL case.
Before Arkansas, Green made waves at Boise State, where he was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and set records as a dual-threat quarterback. His high school days in Texas were equally impressive, with over 2,400 passing yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, plus a school record in the long jump.
Green should benefit from another year under Bobby Petrino, but Lamar Jackson was his only first-rounder and Heisman Trophy winner. Even he was different from Petrino's normal drop back passer model.
For now Razorback fans should probably keep hopes alive for this season. There are bigger questions on this team. He's not a first-rounder right now.
Mainly who will step up to become his favorite target after Andrew Armstrong ran out of eligibility.