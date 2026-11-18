FAYETTEVILLE — The first half of Arkansas' 34-6 bludgeoning of South Carolina was arguably the best half of QB KJ Jackson's collegiate career.

The redshirt sophomore went 12-17 for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against the Gamecocks and made several difficult throws. Jackson, who has been inconsistent this season, appeared to finally be in a rhythm.

Whether it was a third and 14 conversion to Antonio Jordan on Arkansas' first drive or his touchdown throws to Chris Marshall and Jordan in the second quarter, the Montgomery, Ala., native clearly figured some things out in the first half on Nov. 14.

"He played with an edge this past week," offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said Tuesday, "And you can see improvements on him every single week of him getting better, and better and better. And that attitude, positive attitude I should say, that confident attitude is based off confidence, and it’s starting to show up. You could see a couple of throws last week he made, I’m in the booth giving the old ‘good ball’.

That’s a GROWN MAN 🫢🤯 pic.twitter.com/lYdNvKfGrb — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 16, 2026

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"You know, that’s what you want, and that’s what he showed last week, and specifically thinking about the ball to Unc [Monte Harrison] over the middle. And the ball to Chris over the middle. Those are confident, 'I’m going to hit my third step and I’m going to let this son of a gun rip' type of throws. And that’s huge for him."

Coming off of his best SEC game as a starting quarterback, Jackson will return to the stadium where he got his first meaningful reps as Arkansas' QB1 last season. Jackson replaced Taylen Green during Arkansas' 52-37 loss to Texas in Austin in 2025 before getting his first career start the next week against Missouri.

" I think, you know, [I] jokingly say when you tell a kid, act like you’ve been there, but he’s never been there, those type of situations," Cramsey said. "He’s been down in Texas. He’s been down in that stadium. Heard what the crowd is. First thing I asked him when I came in on Monday was, ‘Hey, how loud is loud?’. You know, when you go into a new place. So he’s been in that atmosphere. Been in that situation, so I think all-in-all, that helps."

To pull off an upset against the No. 5 Longhorns, Jackson will need another South Carolina-esque performance. If he provides one, anything is possible for the Razorbacks in Austin on Saturday afternoon.

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