Former Top Recruit Emerging as Intriguing Spring Breakout Story For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Pine Bluff native Courtney Crutchfield has been given a clean slate going into his third season of college ball. The hiring of former Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield has re-energized the former Top 50 recruit, taking his game to the next level during spring practice.

Obviously, there's a long way to go before the season gets here, but it seems the Razorbacks' new coaching staff is pushing the right buttons to get the most out of its inherited athletes.

Crutchfield has all the tools needed to be a major contributor in the passing game, which is no surprise considering his production at the high school ranks and reputation as an explosive athlete.

As offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey met with media Wednesday afternoon, he was asked about Crutchfield's place on the depth chart.

He acknowledged Crutchfield has done enough to be in the rotation if there is a regular season game scheduled in April. With limited on-field experience, it would be up to him to impress his new coaches enough to see the field on a consistent basis and it appears that's exactly what he's done in spring ball.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

"[Crutchfield], he's a guy who's earned my trust sitting here today, April 22 who I feel confident

that if we had a game tonight, he would be in the top six receivers and on the field," Cramsey said. "I'd feel very confident him in there because he's a guy that actually stepped up in in some of the scrimmages, too.

"His performance in the scrimmages were very good. That what you look for. You look for a guy who does a really good job in individual [drills], a better job when we get to unit stuff, and then a tremendous job when we get to team stuff. and and he's a guy that's kind of stepped his game up when the when the heat's turned on."

Silverfield, Cramsey and wide receivers coach Larry Smith were aware of Crutchfield prior to their arrival in late November having offered him a scholarship at Memphis. He was a dominant athlete across multiple sports which labeled him a can't miss prospect coming out of high school.

But it was all about his attitude and how he carried himself that mattered most for him to finally breakthrough this spring. Crutchfield has thrived in a role he's been fully capable of since signing with Missouri in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and luckily for Arkansas, his emergence couldn't come in the midst of a wide open battle at the wide receiver.

"It started with him changing his body and understanding he has to mature," Smith said last month. "He was immature in his first couple years of college and that kind of hindered him from getting on the field. He’s starting to understand how important this game is and understand this is a business and it’s not all fun and games.”

Death, taxes, and Courtney Crutchfield getting open 💯 pic.twitter.com/EU6b3LQwWu — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 11, 2026

For fans, it's been a minute since a homegrown talent with high expectations turned out to be a stud on offense. Former Warren standout Treylon Burks arrived to Arkansas as an unstoppable force out wide, and ended his college career as a first round NFL Draft pick.

While no one is suggesting Crutchfield will follow the same path, the ball is now in his hands to make an impact for the Razorbacks in Year 1 under Silverfield.

Cramsey will take Saturday's Red-White Spring game as a day to evaluate instead of calling plays. That's a role he'll give to Smith and quarterbacks coach Mitch Edwards as a chance to call a game.

The Razorbacks' first-year offensive coordinator wants to absorb everything he can from his unit and get a good feel for what each athlete offers as spring practice commences.

"We're going to put guys in spaces to be evaluated and put guys in spaces to make plays and be able to overly evaluate," Cramsey said. "This is not a spring game where we play and then we don't watch the film at all.

"We're going to watch the film, and we're going to grade the film. We're going to break it down. We're going to sit down and watch the film with the players on on Monday and and go from there."

Saturday presents the clearest opportunity yet for Crutchfield to cement his role in Arkansas’ passing game. With live reps and fans in the stands, his path to a consistent role is right in front of him and it's up to him to take hold of it.

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