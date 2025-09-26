Cutting out penalties, solving defensive woes keys for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will finally be back in Razorback Stadium on Saturday to host Notre Dame for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC.
It will be the first meeting for the two schools on the football field. Notre Dame (1-2) enters the game a slight favorite over Arkansas (2-2).
Notre Dame is coming off a win over Purdue after losses to Miami and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks beat Alabama A&M and Arkansas State while dropping close losses to Ole Miss and Memphis.
Here's the three keys for Arkansas to beat Notre Dame:
Stop turning ball over, cut down on penalties
For two seasons now the Hogs have lost several close games and in all of them they lost the turnover battle and also had too many penalties. Arkansas had potential game-winning drives going against both Ole Miss and Memphis only to see a fumble end both threats.
If the Hogs have any chance to beat Notre Dame they need to cut out the turnovers and also limit the penalties. If Arkansas turns the ball over against Notre Dame they stand no chance of winning the game.
Taylen Green has thrown four interceptions this season and those need to stop as well. If the Hogs play a clean game they definitely have a chance to pull off the upset.
Defense cut out explosive plays
Both Memphis and Ole Miss shredded the Arkansas defense. The Irish might do it, too, but they won't be doing it in the same way the Tigers and Rebels did it.
One thing of ray for the defense on Saturday is Notre Dame's quarterback isn't a running threat.
They have one of the best running backs in the nation in Jeremiyah Love who is capable of burning the Arkansas defense just as the Memphis tailback did Saturday. Ole Miss used the pass extremely well to torch the Arkansas secondary.
If Arkansas can stop allowing explosive plays and get off the field on third down their chances of winning goes up tremendously.
Tackle much better
The tackling in Arkansas' two losses was beyond bad. It would have to improve tremendously to be called bad. It didn't even appear the effort was there at times on Saturday against Memphis.
An Arkansas defender would have the angle on the Memphis player only to whiff on the tackle.
If they try to tackle Love with that type effort it will be a very long day on the hill Saturday. Improved tackling will also help cut back on the explosive plays allowed.
A lot of tackling is effort and the Hogs need a lot better effort in that regard Saturday.
Otis' Prediction: Arkansas 35, Notre Dame 31.
Homer pick? No. Instead isn't that so typical of Arkansas? Lose to Memphis, but beat Notre Dame.