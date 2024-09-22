Despite Razorbacks' Win, Stats Show Growth Required for Green
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green had quite the eventful afternoon in the Razorbacks 24-14 win over Auburn Saturday. He threw two interceptions and completed less than half his passes, yet the Razorbacks won their first SEC opener since 2022.
The things that the offense was good at, the offense remains good at. Through four games, Green is the leasing rusher in the SEC among quarterbacks with 325 yards, good for seventh in the conference overall. Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia is the only other quarterback in the top 10.
However, Green's teammate and SEC rushing leader, Ja'Quinden Jackson, was honest about his quarterback's play. Sometimes he just has to slow the game down.
"I’ll be having to tell him ‘Calm down, bro. You’re too jittery;" Jackson said. "'Just calm down and play.’ When the plays need to be made, he’s going to make the play. I know I have all the confidence in him. Sometimes you don't make the plays, sometimes you do. Football, it’s not perfect."
Those imperfections were on display against Auburn again. Green has the second-lowest completion percentage in the SEC among qualified quarterbacks (Texas A&M's Connor Weigman is lower, but Marcel Reed has started the last two games).
He's also taken the fourth most sacks among quarterbacks in the conference and ranks 15th out of 19 quarterbacks in the SEC in passer rating. Hogs' coach Sam Pittman is hoping that a better collective effort from all 11 players on offense will elevate Green's play.
"The backs have got to be better in protection," Pittman said. "The line’s got to be better in protection. We’ve got to be better in route running to get the whole thing involved. I think it will help Taylen when we do that as well."
Teammates are confident that this is the first step to a much better performance from Green and the rest of the offense now that the team has played its first SEC game.
"He’s that guy," Jackson said. "He’s going to continue to get better week in and week out. Today was his first SEC game. We still can grow from this game."
The Arkansas offense faces another tough test against Texas A&M, who was ranked No. 25 in last week's AP Poll. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
