Arkansas Makes Less Mistakes, Wins SEC Opener over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Arkansas took down Auburn 24-14 in the SEC opener behind a 5-2 advantage in the turnover battle. The Razorbacks won their conference opener for the first time since 2022.
"I thought it was a complete team win," coach Sam Pittman said. "We struggled more offensively at times, then at times we looked really good. Defensively, you take away the one big play on fourth and 3, I don't know that we could've played a whole lot better than what we did."
The Razorbacks overcame another day in which Green completed less than 50% of his passes (12-for-27 and threw two interceptions. Things got so hectic that offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino opted to bring in backup Malachi Singleton for a series before going back to Green. Pittman said postgame that Green was dealing with cramps.
Both offenses struggled in the first half except for one drive in which Arkansas methodically marched the ball down the field.
Auburn freshman Hank Brown, making his second career start, threw three interceptions in the first half, forcing coach Hugh Freeze to go back to Payton Thorne.
Neither team was able to move the ball down the field in the third quarter, with both teams needed explosive plays down the field to exchange touchdowns. A 54-yard pass play down the sidelines thanks to a busted coverage to KeAndre Lambert-Smith led to Auburn's first points of the day two plays later.
Arkansas had an explosive play of their own as Green rolled out of the pocket on 3rd-and-19 and found Isaiah Sategna, who climbed over an Auburn defender to haul in a 58-yard touchdown pass.
"I saw Taylen rolling out and he let that one go," Sategna said. "I just had to do my job and come down with the ball."
TJ Metcalf took picked up his second interception of the day after the ball caromed off the intended receiver to stymie Auburn's attempts to tie the game. It was part of a five-turnover day for a defense that came into the game having only forced two turnovers on defense through the first three games. Williams returned as a coach to Auburn for the first time since playing for the Tigers from 2001-2005.
"I gave Travis the game ball," Pittman said. "I think it meant a lot to him, playing here. I know he's got a love for Auburn but I know that win was big for him."
Kicker Kyle Ramsey must be experiencing deja vu. Ramsey was called upon again in the second half for a kick of just over 40 yards to stretch the Razorbacks lead to two possessions. Despite having missed another 41-yard field goal earlier in the game, he drilled a 43-yarder in to stretch the lead to 17-7.
Auburn again used an explosive play to get back in the game. A pass over the middle for 10 yards to Lambert-Smith turned into a 67-yard touchdown pass thanks to yards after the catch.
When the team needed a score to ice the game, the team leaned on what has been the most effective part of the offense so far this season. The Hogs ran the ball 12 straight times, capped off by a 1-yard Ja'Quinden Jackson touchdown his eighth of the year.
"It was a huge drive," Jackson said. "We brought it up in the locker room. We drove 75 yards and we needed it the most. We just basically talked about it before and we were like ‘Hey, we’ve got to score this drive.’ And we did it."
Arkansas now heads down to Arlington, Tex. to take on Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium. The game is scheduled for either 2:30 or 3:15 p.m Saturday. A TV network has not been announced.
