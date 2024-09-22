Problems Persist, but Hogs' Pittman Finally Wins Meaningful SEC Game
AUBURN, Ala. — Arkansas' offense played exactly how it had played in the first three games of the year against Auburn in its 24-14 win. Nothing changed. Taylen Green's completion percentage continued to plummet, finishing another game under 50% (12-for-27).
The ESPN broadcast repeatedly pointed out that Green made dangerous throws that put his receivers in harm's way. Thankfully, the Razorbacks did not come to grips on a high throw from Green to top receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong took a hard hit, but was able to return to the game a few plays later.
The team relied on the running game more than ever on the final drive which put the game away, firing off 12 straight runs to march straight down the field for a 75-yard drive. The team and specifically the offense, maintained the status quo.
A strong running game spearheaded by a powerful running back, complemented by a true dual-threat quarterback who is doing just enough with his arm not to harm his team.
The kicking game continues to be hit-or-miss, quite literally. Kyle Ramsey missed a 41-yarder early in the game but made a key 43-yarder to make the game a two-possesssion game.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is aware of the continued growth that needs to happen as the SEC competition begins to pick up, especially since other than Andrew Armstrong's 47 yards and Isaiah Sategna's 85 yards, 58 of which came on a broken play, the offense managed just 19 yards through the air.
Tight ends Luke Hasz and Ty Washington have just 116 receiving yards through four games. 43 of Hasz's 91 yards came on one play against Oklahoma State.
"Make no mistake," Pittman said. I’m happy as hell when he throws it to 2 [Armstrong], but we’ve got to find more targets for 9 [Hasz] and 6 [Sategna] and 5 [Broden].
Yet, in large part due to five turnovers from the defense, Pittman won his first meaningful SEC game in almost 2 years. By the time the 2023 team beat Florida, the season was more or less over. Not since the 2022 game against Ole Miss, which clinched a bowl berth for the team, did an SEC win feel so good.
For just one glorious moment, coach Sam Pittman is right, his Hogs are in first place.
"We’re 1-0 and we’re tied for the top [in the SEC]," Pittman said. "That’s a big deal."
Pittman also knows that one SEC team doesn't mean much if they can't carry the momentum to Texas A&M.
"We have to go beat Texas A&M," Pittman said. "What it does, it gives you a shot in the arm. It makes you feel good. It makes practicing a little bit easier."
Arkansas will begin preparations against Texas A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. Saturday from Arlington, Texas. A TV Network has not been announced.
