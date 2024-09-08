Different Hogs, Same Result for Razorbacks Against Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Arkansas spent much of the night dominating. The Razorbacks went into the locker room ahead 21-7. Coach Sam Pittman's team outgained the Cowboys 420-205 in total yards through three quarters but still lost to No. 16 Oklahoma State 39-31 in double overtime.
"Oklahoma State came back and beat us," Pittman said. "We've got to take care of the ball. I like the intensity that we played with, and it came down to we turned the ball over too many times and we got beat. Congratulations to them."
The Hogs held Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon to just 49 yards, however, special teams did the Hogs in as new kicker Kyle Ramsey missed two key field goals in the second half.
After holding Gordon in check to just 2.4 yards a carry until the final Cowboys offensive play of the night, he finally broke through for his biggest run of the night, a 12-yard-touchdown run that ended up finishing the Razorbacks off.
In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State found itself in a spot that its the most comfortable spot, late and close games. Coming into the game, no team had won more games in college football since 2015 decided by eight points or less (34). Arkansas had a 15-27 record in such games over the same span.
Where is former kicker Cam Little when you need him? Kicker Kyle Ramsey, after only attempting 10 extra points in the season opener against UAPB, was tasked with making it a two-possession game in a 21-13 game in the fourth quarter, but Ramsey pushed his first field goal attempt, a 41-yarder, in a Hog uniform wide right.
The special teams nightmare wasn't over. On the ensuing Oklahoma State drive, the defense forced a punt, but a muff by Isaiah Sategna left the Cowboys just 25 yards and a two-point conversion away from a tie game. Oklahoma State needed no such second invitation. Taking just two plays to tie the game for the first time since the opening kickoff.
Ramsey had a brief moment of redemption. With just 55 seconds left, Logan Ward kicked a go-ahead 38-yard field goal. Although far from perfect, Although far from perfect, quarterback Taylen Green led the offense 48 yards in under a minute, leading to a game-tying field goal as time expired.
"I feel like our effort was extremely (good)," Green said. "I’m proud of how everybody fought in just the different situations that we were put in, you know, but we have a lot to work on, as you can see, and cut out the mental mistakes."
The special teams bug was far from done biting both teams, the two squads traded missed field goals in the first overtime, but the Razorbacks would make the final fatal error. Arkansas had forced a third and 10 in the second overtime, but linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. picked up wide receiver Brennan Presley and slammed him to the ground, drawing a 15-yard penalty and giving the Cowboys a new set of downs.
"The official said ‘No, coach,’" Pittman said. "Any time they pick him up and slam him to the ground, that’s going to be a personal foul. And you know what? He’s right."
To do the Razorbacks in, the third and fourth down short yardage situations reared its ugly head one last time, Arkansas failed to convert a fourth and 1 with running back Rodney Hill to send the Hogs to 1-1.
"We’ve got a good football team," Pittman said. "We hold on to the ball we win. That’s a good team we played today. We had a lot of ifs, but we have to hold on to the football."
The Razorbacks now play its home opener against UAB 3:15 p.m. Sept. 14. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
