Death, Taxes and Hogs Blowing Another One Possession Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas was able to march up and down the field all day against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Bad snaps, ill-advised turnovers and penalties mostly helped the Cowboys get back in a game the Razorbacks had no business losing. Since Sam Pittman was hired in 2020, the Razorbacks have played 21 one-possession games and today's loss brings his record in such contests to 6-15.
Cover the final score and view only the statistics of the game, The Hogs'' 648 yards of offense should have been enough to win. The Razorbacks out-paced Oklahoma State on the ground 232 to 59 with Heisman hopeful Ollie Gordon held to 69 total yards but did score the game winning touchdown.
With such a bad offense last season that averaged 326 yards and 26 points per game, Arkansas lost six consecutive games with five losses by a touchdown or less. Pittman has hired three separate offensive coordinators but the outcome has remained the same.
An old insanity adage 'doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results' seems to be a perfect moniker for this situation. Clock management issues, turnovers, special teams gaffes and penalties in crucial points of the fourth quarter also contributed to the Razorbacks road loss.
Oklahoma State engineered a second half turnaround outscoring Arkansas 32-10 with 308 total yards and 11 points off two turnovers. That's the Razorbacks' status quo under Pittman, gifting opponents victories when his team is in complete control of games is the definition of insanity.
