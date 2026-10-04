'Disappointing' Arkansas Run Defense Failed To Keep Aggies' Ground Game In Check

FAYETTEVILLE — With Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed struggling to throw the football, Arkansas came into Saturday's game against Texas A&M looking to stop the run and force Reed into passing situations.

The first phase of that plan did not come to fruition.

The Aggies ran for 231 yards on 49 carries (4.7 yards per carry on Saturday). All four of TAMU's touchdowns came on the ground, and only a garbage time goal line stand from UA kept Texas A&M from punching in a fifth rushing score on the night.

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) defends during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed and RB KJ Edwards each ran for 66 yards, with Reed in particular hurting Arkansas on a series of scrambles. Edwards added two touchdowns, while Reed ran for one that served as the biggest momentum shift of the contest and put Texas A&M up 21-7.

Rueben Owens added 43 yards on 14 rushes, while Carsyn Baker (26 yards), TK Norman (16 yards) and DeDe Murray (14 yards) also carried the football.

"Defensively, our gameplan was to come out there and stop the run, and we didn't do that in any form or fashion," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "That's disappointing."

Not only did Arkansas not shut down Texas A&M's dynamic rushing attack, they failed to force Reed into any catastrophic mistakes. The veteran signal caller certainly wasn't perfect through the air on Saturday, throwing multiple errant passes, but he was just as good as he needed to be for the Aggies to coast to victory.

Reed ended the night going 13-19 through the air for 170 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt and earning a QB rating of 82.2 — a stark contrast to the 24.5 rating Arkansas QB KJ Jackson incurred.

"We made [an] emphasis to keep him in the pocket and contain him, and we did a poor job at that," linebacker Ben Bogle said.

There were times when Arkansas' run defense was somewhat stout. Owens, a veteran tailback, being held to only 3.1 yards a carry is proof of that.

The Razorbacks' defensive front has mostly been a bright spot this year, but like Utah and Georgia, Texas A&M was able to erode Arkansas' defensive line and, slowly but surely, salt the game away.

Texas A&M had the football for 38:08 to Arkansas' 21:52 on Saturday, thanks in large part to their ability to keep the chains moving on the ground.

When push came to shove, it was Arkansas getting shoved to the turf more often than not on Saturday evening.

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