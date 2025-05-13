Draft analyst criticizes Lions’ pick of TeSlaa, but fans lining up on his side
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is already getting a dose of the NFL world that even hits third-round picks.
The Detroit Lions’ selection of TeSlaa in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft has quickly become a lightning rod for debate.
The team’s decision to trade multiple third-round picks to move up 32 spots and select the former Razorback instantly put TeSlaa under a microscope. Both analysts and fans closely monitor his every move.
When the Lions posted a highlight video from rookie minicamp showing the 23-year-old TeSlaa beating a defensive back and making a solid reception, it didn’t take long for the reaction to pour in.
A Bleacher Report draft analyst was quick to share his skepticism, bluntly stating, “This can’t be inspiring if you’re a fan of the Detroit Lions.”
The core of the analysts’ concern centers on TeSlaa’s ability to separate from defenders at the line of scrimmage. There were times with the Razorbacks, some questioned that, too.
Many believe despite his size and speed, he struggled to escape press coverage and early contact during his time in the SEC.
According to one evaluation, TeSlaa posted “unimpressive two-year production in SEC.... Despite size and speed, struggled to escape press and early contact. Wasn’t asked to run full route tree in 2024 role.”
Such assessments have fueled a narrative that the Lions may have reached by trading up so aggressively for a player with apparent limitations.
One draft analyst didn’t mince words, declaring, “Fans don’t like to be told their team made the worst trade-up and reach in the entire NFL Draft, but that’s exactly what the Lions did with TeSlaa.”
Yet, not everyone is ready to write off the rookie or the Lions’ front office. Supporters of TeSlaa and the team quickly took to social media to downplay the early criticism.
Many pointed out that the minicamp highlight represented just one rep, and using it as the basis for sweeping judgments was premature.
“There are people seeing this and complaining about the lack of separation," one supporter commented. "That’s how you know that you can just ignore their player evaluation about the receiver position.”
Another fan took aim at the draft community’s tendency to confirm their pre-draft opinions with limited evidence, saying, “Draft people quote tweeting rookie minicamp clips to use it as confirmation of their eval is some pathetic s**t, lol.”
The divide between analysts and fans highlights the uncertainty that often surrounds NFL draft picks, especially when a team makes a bold move.
For TeSlaa, the scrutiny is intensified by the high price the Lions paid to acquire him and the questions about his transition from college to the pros.
Still, even his critics acknowledge his physical tools, and his supporters argue it’s far too early to draw conclusions based on a handful of practice reps.
As TeSlaa embarks on his NFL journey, the pressure will remain high. So will the criticism from everyone, including folks who can't hold a job with a team. They have social media so everybody can claim to be an expert.
The Lions’ investment in him means expectations are significant, but so too is the opportunity.
For now, the debate continues, with both sides watching closely to see whether TeSlaa can prove the doubters wrong and justify the faith the Lions have placed in him.
And the bottom line is it's just mini camps for now. Picking apart every rep on every play doesn't really determine anything.