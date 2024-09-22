Early ESPN Analytics Prediction for Hogs-Aggies Matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Razorbacks have a chance of upsetting a fringe top-25 team at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this Saturday.
ESPN analytics gives Arkansas a 44% chance of defeating Texas A&M on Saturday at in a neutral site matchup. Last week, the Razorbacks were given similar odds to beat Auburn on The Plains and pulled out a 24-14 victory.
Its been stated hundreds of times but it seems to ring true every year that the Southwest Classic is the barometer for the season for the Razorbacks. Perhaps the magic has returned to the Arkansas sideline with Bobby Petrino orchestrating the offense.
Petrino went 3-0 against the Aggies in Jerry World and also led the team to a victory over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl, his last win as the Razorbacks head coach. Since then, Arkansas has won once in the previous 10 trips to Arlington but have a good opportunity as any to close this chapter of the rivalry before it returns to the respective campuses next season.
Early Key to Victory: Wear Down Aggies Defensive Front
The Aggies aren't necessarily living in offensive backfields with 22 tackles for loss (No. 11 SEC) and five sacks (No. 15 SEC). Texas A&M does have a talent advantage with the No. 7 most talented roster, according to 247sports.
Former 5-star defensive linemen D.J. Hicks, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Shemar Turner and Enai White all have the potential to make an impact against a Razorbacks offensive line that has struggled at points protecting quarterback Taylen Green. Arkansas has cut its sacks per game in half from last season from nearly four to just over two per game which ranks No. 12 in the SEC.
On the flip side, Arkansas gashed Auburn throughout the game with 183 total rushing yards. If it were the NFL and sack yardage was tallied to the quarterbacks passing yards the Razorbacks would have finished with 234 yards at four yards a carry.
