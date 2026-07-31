Enough With the 'Woe Is Me' Talk About Razorbacks' 2026 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fans want to discuss how tough the Arkansas Razorbacks' football schedule is just basing it off the surface of having to play Georgia so early in the season, albeit at home.

Woe is me, claims most fans.

What about looking at it from this perspective? The schedule isn't too hard at all.

This isn't the slate that Bret Bielema faced it 2014. The SEC schedule that offered him not only ranked opponents each week, but 2013 national runner up Auburn on the road at Jordan-Hare in Week One.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) throws the ball during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then Arkansas played a very bad Nicholls State, a rebuilt Northern Illinois team one year removed from a BCS Bowl berth, and a beatdown on the road at Texas Tech and Kliff Kingsbury. While a non-conference homecoming game against UAB was sandwiched in, the Razorbacks faced seven ranked teams, including five top-10 opponents, and the No. 1 team on the road to close the regular season.

No. 6 Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium)

No. 7 Alabama (Home)

No. 10 Georgia (War Memorial Stadium

UAB (UA Homecoming)

No. 1 Mississippi State (Away)

No. 20 LSU (Home)

No. 8 Ole Miss (Home)

No. 17 Missouri (Away)

Texas (Texas Bowl, NRG Stadium)

These were the days that coaches knew exactly who and what they had going into each season.

ESPN wants to put out FPI ratings on all the teams, everybody with an iPhone Pro Max and a microphone wants to clip up a video and talk about how bad Team A, B, and C are going to be.

Arkansas was overwhelmingly voted dead last in the SEC based on a new coaching staff, more than 80 new players, schedule, a few unknowns, but many didn't do a deep dive when putting their thumb to the SEC Media Days poll.

Every team outside of the Ohio State's, Georgia's, Texas', and Indiana's don't really know what they have going into the 2026 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith during spring practice drills. | Arkansas Communications

Razorbacks 2026 Schedule

Week 1: North Alabama

Week 2: at Utah

Week 3: Georgia

Week 4: Tulsa

Week 5: at Texas A&M

Week 6: Tennessee

Week 8: at Vanderbilt

Week 9: Missouri

Week 10: at Auburn

Week 11: South Carolina

Week 12: at Texas

Week 13: LSU

Arkansas' toughest stretch this fall doesn't include Nick Saban, Tim Tebow, or Colt McCoy like it did in 2008. Back then, there was no transfer portal, a gray area midseason redshirt, or NIL opportunities — while there's nothing wrong with that at all — college football has lost that loving, loyal feeling, as Elvis Presley would probably say.

Those days were strictly about pouring your blood, sweat and tears on the field with your teammates every single day in practice before taking the field on Saturdays for four years.

There's no loyalty anymore, and that goes for coaches, too. It's all about money and what have you done for me lately.

If the Razorbacks find a way to defeat Utah, a team with a brand new offensive line, wide receiver room and a lack for proven defensive production, there's reason to believe Arkansas can start 3-2.

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, the fun can really start midseason, because there are plenty of winnable games that makes that No. 1 strength of schedule wrong, according to Punt and Rally. The Razorbacks' toughest stretch starts with Tennessee and ends with South Carolina.

Josh Heupel's time at Tennessee has proven inconsistent, which is a pattern he displayed during his tenure at UCF. He's going to be breaking in either a redshirt freshman in George MacIntyre or 5-star true freshman Fazion Brandon going into another October showdown inside Razorback Stadium.

Sure, the defense is led by respected coordinator Jim Knowles, but there's no certainty that the Volunteers will field an improved unit immediately.

Clark Lea has rebuilt Vanderbilt into a respectable program in recent years, but without Heisman finalist Diego Pavia running around there might be some growing pains behind center. When Arkansas is moderately good, fans have shown they are willing to travel and FirstBank Stadium isn't always full with Commodore faithful either.

Think about Auburn and it's coach in Alex Golesh, who decided to bring in twice the number of transfers from USF that Ryan Silverfield brought to Arkansas from Memphis.

Now, holding a 3-0 head-to-head record against his former American Conference coaching rival, Silverfield is automatically worse than him. That's not stock anyone should be buying up right now, including a quarterback who hasn't necessarily lit up a Power Conference team in his career.

Since Missouri's arrival to the league, Arkansas has won twice (2015, 2021) in the Battle Line series. The Tigers' coach Eli Drinkwitz will once again be looking to keep the Razorbacks in misery.

Until there is substantial proof that the Razorbacks can string together some wins under a single coach, Missouri will be annual favorites in this manufactured rivalry.

Staying on course with the what if's, South Carolina and coach Shane Beamer have one of the best rosters in the league from a talent standpoint. However, the Gamecocks have continually failed to live up to the hype, falling to 4-8 overall last season.

Beamer enters the season on the hot seat and it's reasonable to believe there won't be much for the team to play for if he is out of a job come mid-November.

If that ends up being the case and Arkansas is still battling for bowl eligibility at home, this could be the game that finally unites the fanbase in favor of Silverfield in Year One.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.