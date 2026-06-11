Even After 2-10, Razorbacks Rank Among College Football's Biggest Brands

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks football program hasn't won a whole lot lately, but still maintain one of the top social media followings in the country on X/Twitter.

With over 465,000 followers, Arkansas ranks No. 10 among SEC teams and No. 17 nationally when it comes to the old bird app. That's no surprise considering the Razorbacks' national perception was on the rise at the exact same time Twitter debuted and flourished from 2006-2011.

Arkansas' rise under Bobby Petrino coincided with the growth of social media, helping the Razorbacks establish one of college football's largest followings in the country.

Of course, a thriving social media account isn't an accurate representation of the true on-field product fans have endured over the previous 15 years either.

The most followed College Football team pages on X/Twitter 📈 pic.twitter.com/696yJSV4ir — College Football Report (@CFBReport) June 11, 2026

However, it remains impressive that the Razorbacks are still avidly followed at a higher clip than teams that have recently reached the College Football Playoff in recent years such as Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Miami.

Even Coach Deion Sanders and Colorado can't touch the reach Arkansas has on X. For a program coming off years of instability and coaching turnover, Arkansas' placement demonstrates the true longsuffering of its fanbase and strength of a national brand.

Why Outsiders Might Be Confused

Unlike many states across the country that have their fan allegiances divided such as Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, Georgia and many other Power Conference programs, Arkansas enjoys a unique advantage.

The Razorbacks are the state's lone major Power Conference brand and have historically united fans from every corner of Arkansas beginning with the hiring of Frank Broyles as coach in the 1950s.

That success led to other coaches such as Lou Holtz, Ken Hatfield, Houston Nutt, Bobby Petrino and Bret Bielema being interested in the job.

That level of coaching lore has allowed fan loyalty to remain high which has translated across multiple generations despite the program's struggles to remain consistent or even compete for SEC championships since joining the SEC in 1992.

Few schools can rival the statewide reach Arkansas enjoys, and that work Broyles put in decades ago is being tested today.

Silverfield Reset

First-year coach Ryan Silverfield inherits a program with one of the largest built-in audiences in college football, but have produced middle-of-the-pack results since the inception of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in the summer of 2021.

The biggest challenge moving forward for Silverfield isn't generating interest. Believe it or not, those fans who say they don't care about the future of Arkansas football are lying.

They'll continue scrolling through Razorback content, watching hype videos and following recruiting updates because they remain invested in the program's future.

That happens because fans still care, and want to see Arkansas climb over the mound of failure that has ailed the program for much of the past decade.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team after the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The biggest part of Silverfield's tenure early on is turning social media interest into victories on the field on a more consistent basis than the coaches who have roamed the sidelines since 2012.

Even after a 2-10 campaign, Arkansas still commands more attention nationally than dozens of programs with better recent records.

Should Silverfield engineer the turnaround he's spoken about time and again since taking over the Razorbacks in November, then an already sizable social media footprint could become an even larger recruiting and branding advantage come this fall.

Arkansas will certainly be searching for answers on the field in 2026, but the singular truth is the Razorback brand remains among the strongest in college football.

There are few programs that can endure years of inconsistency and still rank in the nation's top-20 most followed teams.

That alone is a testament to the passion and loyalty that continues to drive Razorbacks sports in a new era of college athletics.

The leadership at Arkansas must understand it needs to reward its fans for a time-tested allegiance rather than accepting the same old status quo.

Until that changes, the Razorbacks will remain one of college football's most passionate fanbases starved for a winner worthy of its support.

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