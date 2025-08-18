Even ESPN's McElroy agrees Razorbacks facing grueling schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is staring down the barrels of one of the most unforgiving football schedules in the SEC and some folks are saying it could could define the program’s direction for years to come.
Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently named the Razorbacks among the three SEC teams with the toughest road ahead in 2025, grouping the Hogs with Florida and Oklahoma.
“Brutal,” McElroy said on his “Always College Football” podcast, referencing the Razorbacks’ daunting stretch of games. “You have a four-game stretch that I think is very, very challenging. They’re at Ole Miss that’s on the 13th of September, they’re at Memphis.
“Do not sleep on that Memphis game because it’s sandwiched right between a road trip to Oxford, Mississippi and Notre Dame coming to home on September 27.
“Those three games in a row? Very tough. You get a little break there before you (go) on a road trip to Tennessee on October 11th.”
Well, we've pointed it out. It's hard to project any type of record considering Arkansas has 50 new players on the roster and proven SEC players are getting rather thin.
Arkansas opens the season with what should be two manageable games, but the schedule tightens immediately.
As McElroy point out, the Razorbacks have Ole Miss and Memphis on the road, then a Notre Dame team that is picked in the Top 10 of most preseason polls and projections.
If they are 2-3 going into October the grumbling will be starting around coach Sam Pittman's status, regardless whether you agree or not.
For a fan base that lives for a good coaching search it doesn't take an awful lot of get that ball rolling down the hill.
The Razorbacks’ SEC schedule offers little relief. Texas A&M and Auburn come to Fayetteville, but the team must also visit LSU after a late-season bye. The regular season closes with a road game against Texas on Nov. 22, followed by the traditional Borderline Battle against Missouri.
The 2025 schedule is so challenging that USA TODAY sports and other national outlets have singled out Arkansas for having one of the nation’s most difficult paths. The Razorbacks face multiple preseason Top 25 teams and a series of road contests that could wear down even the most experienced roster.
Pittman acknowledged the obstacles ahead while expressing confidence in his group.
“We know what’s coming, and we’re not backing down. Playing the best makes you better,” he said last week.
It's not in his nature to back down from a challenge. He doesn't make excuses, either, but does some explanations that will make you chuckle a little.
The cumulative effect of the schedule will probably be the biggest test. There will be injuries, fatigue and the psychological toll of facing top opponents in succession.
Considering the injuries have started in preseason camp, that's a reality these days. Nobody has a roster just stacked with three layers of top-rated athletes at every position.
The expanded College Football Playoff adds another layer of significance to every matchup. While more postseason berths are available, a single loss in a packed schedule can quickly shift a team’s outlook.
For Arkansas, each week could feel like an elimination game. It may very well be just that.