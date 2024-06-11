Fans Get Advanced Warning as to Roughly When Hogs Games Will Happen
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas fans at least now have the capability to begin to reserve rooms with confidence for any Razorbacks games they may be planning to attend this fall.
As part of the new agreement with ESPN, the SEC outlined whether games will fall into one of four categories: Early, Afternoon, Night or Flex. This will allow fans to have an idea as to which segment of the day all Arkansas games will take place so they can figure out for which days they need to book hotels or reserve RV spots.
The league has defined each slot as follows:
• Early – 11 a.m.-Noon CT
• Afternoon – 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT
• Night – 5-7 p.m. CT
• Flex – 2:30-7 p.m. CT
Fans won't know until six days prior to the game specifically when kick-off will take place, but it is a huge improvement over the old system that left the Hogs' faithful blindly booking in hopes of guessing correctly.
Arkansas knows specific times and television assignments for games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Oklahoma State, Alabama-Birmingham and Texas. The only two games designated as Flex will be Auburn and Tennessee.
The Auburn game is not a surprise as the league likely wants to get both programs their highlighted slot early on in hopes their records are respectable just a few games into the season. Tennessee appears to be a back-up in early October in case the Hogs show improvement and defeat both Auburn and Texas A&M, two teams that struggled the last few seasons, before the meat of the season potentially chips away at the Razorbacks' overall record should Arkansas prove to be a middle of the road SEC team.
Plus, there are several high profile games on the back half of the schedule that would take precedence barring some huge surprise uprising by Sam Pittman's team. Fans will find out for sure which official window those flex games will fall into (afternoon or night) roughly two weeks ahead of time.
Either way, that still leaves the guaranteed highlight of the schedule with a night game at Razorback Stadium against LSU.
2024 Arkansas Football Schedule
Aug. 29 – UAPB at War Memorial Stadium – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNU
Sept. 7 – at Oklahoma State – 11 a.m. – ABC
Sept. 14 – UAB – 3:15 p.m. – SECN
Sept. 21 – at Auburn – FLEX (2:30-7 p.m.) – TBA
Sept. 28 – vs. Texas A&M – AFTERNOON (2:30-3:30 p.m.) – TBA
Oct. 5 – Tennessee – FLEX (2:30-7 p.m.) – TBA
Oct. 19 – LSU – NIGHT (5-7 p.m.) – TBA
Oct. 26 – at Mississippi State – EARLY (11 a.m.-Noon) – TBA
Nov. 2 – Ole Miss – EARLY (11 a.m.-Noon) – TBA
Nov. 16 – Texas – 11 a.m. – ABC/ESPN
Nov. 23 – Louisiana Tech – TBA – SECN+/ESPN+
Nov. 30 – at Missouri – AFTERNOON (2:30-3:30 p.m.) – TBA
HOGS FEED:
• History hints Calipari has schedule that will excite
• News of Dan Hurley decision sends message to Razorbacks fans
• Texas 'flex' not impressive to SEC neighbors
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook