Hurley Saga Reminder for Razorback Fans to Take Half-Glass Full Approach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Less than a week after it all started, it came tumbling to a grinding halt. After it was first reported on Thursday that UConn coach Dan Hurley and the Los Angeles Lakers were in talks for the two-time defending national champion coach to take over the vacant head coaching job of the Lakers, it was all over.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Hurley was turning down a massive contract to stay in Storrs and attempt to win his third championship in a row.
The Hurley situation brings into perspective just how difficult it is for big name coaches to move. There is an alternate universe where Calipari's move to Arkansas does not get dragged across the finish line and the Razorbacks are left in shambles with a coach that needs multiple years to rebuild the program from the ground up, after Eric Musselman left after a losing season and zero players as a parting gift.
Today, coincidentally, marks the 2 month anniversary of Calipari's introductory press conference, where he famously told a crowd of reporters that there was no team. Lawson Blake aside, he was right.
Just 60 days later, the Razorbacks have landed two of the top transfer targets, one from a SEC rival in Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo and are ranked in preliminary CBS polls. He was also able to bring over six of his Kentucky commits/players to complete his roster before many coaches who weren't dropped into an empty cupboard.
It's easy to chalk that up to coach Cal being coach Cal, but in today's fluid world of college athletics, things can turn on a dime. While it's felt like a really long time, it's a great reminder that John Calipari has only been the coach at Arkansas for 60 days.
HOGS FEED:
• Texas 'flex' not impressive to SEC neighbors
• We should have learned by now not to annoint anybody, even with Calipari
• 'Long John" Daly showed his true inner self at Paradise Valley
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook