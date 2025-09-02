Fans will have to wait little longer for debut of two Razorbacks newcomers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorback fans will have to wait just a tad longer to see the debut of at least one newcomer to make his season debut.
Transfer defensive tackle David Oke, who had a trimming of his knee days before the season opener, will likely miss the Arkansas State game, but will be considered questionable for Ole Miss, according to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.
"We have meetings every day and [Oke] was one of the topics for this morning," Pittman said Monday. "He seems to be doing really well. He will not be ready this week, but to get him back by Ole Miss, we'll see. But I think there's a possibility. Now, what that is, I don't know, but I think there's more of a possibility that may happen than what I maybe thought last week."
Oke transferred to Arkansas from FCS Abilene Christian and had a stellar junior season, recording 63 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and blocked field goal.
Without Oke, that leaves the defensive line shorthanded for another week after the group failed to be disruptive against Alabama A&M int he season opener.
"We've got to do some more things because we do have guys that can run in there, but they've got to play better.," Pittman said. "They've got to get in the right gaps, you know, that's the simplest answer. Be where you're supposed to be. We saw some flashes, but flashes aren't enough.
"We've got to be physical. We got to knock people back. Some things that — and their line was big. I'll give them credit there. But I didn't feel the disruption from the front seven that we should have had, respectfully, with Alabama A&M."
True freshman wide receiver Antonio Jordan from Warren won't be making his debut in Little Rock either as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain that Pittman described as a non-contact injury.
"Antonio is going to be three weeks, probably, from now," Pittman said. "It was a non-contact injury, I mean, foot caught in the ground, and he was trying to catch a ball. But it was a serious high ankle sprain. Those are usually about a four-week recovery, especially at that position. You might can get back a little earlier as an offensive lineman or something like that, but at that position, I'm still going to tell you probably three weeks from today."
Jordan starred early during fall camp as a defensive nightmare due to his big body and physicality on the boundary. Although he didn't arrive to campus until the summer, coaches couldn't wait to get the Warren standout on campus due to his potential.
"I’ll tell you this, when wide receivers coach Ronnie [Fouch] went and watched him, he thought he was the Taj Mahal baby," coach Sam Pittman said April 15. "Watching him on tape, a big physical guy. Love the kid, just a great kid and well, well coached. Bo Hembree is one of the best coaches in the state of Arkansas and has that respect. If anybody can do it, it would be that combination of coach, player, person, family. We’re going to find out, I promise you."
During his final two seasons with the Lumberjacks, Jordan recorded 94 receptions for 2,116 yards and 26 touchdowns.
He proved his dominance in his final high school game, a playoff loss to Little Rock Mills with 13 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns while catching six passes for 128 yards and another score.
As a recruit, Jordan committed to Arkansas ahead of his senior year and never waivered from his commitment despite offers from Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina. He signed with the Razorbacks as the No. 786 player nationally, No. 114 among receivers and the No. 6 athlete in Arkansas, according to 247sports.