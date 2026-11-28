FAYETTEVILLE — LSU and Arkansas are tied at 10 at halftime of the Battle for the Golden Boot inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Scott Starzyk missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired to keep the game tied.

Here are three takeaways from the first half of action.

Turnovers kill offensive momentum early

Like it did last week against Texas, Arkansas had success moving the football but couldn't score.

A promising opening drive was stunted first by a false start and then ended by a strip sack of KJ Jackson. The Razorback defense got the football back for the offense, which converted on a third and nine on a nice pass from Jackson to Jaden Platt.

However, that drive also ended in a turnover. A poor throw from Jackson that was intended for Monte Harrison was picked off. Arkansas went three and out on its third drive, which prompted some boobirds. Arkansas' fourth drive also ended in a three and out.

The Razorbacks finally moved the football again on their fifth drive of the afternoon, getting down to the LSU 11 after a 21-yard pass from Antonio Jordan, but Chris Marshall fumbled a third down recepti

KJ Jackson was 9-18 for 109 yards and an interception in the first half. The Razorbacks had 131 yards of offense to LSU's 266.

Arkansas defense bends but doesn't break

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Arkansas' defense was far from perfect in the first half. The Razorbacks seeemed overwhelmed by LSU's speed and had plenty of trouble tackling.

Still, Ron Roberts' unit didn't let the Tigers run the Hogs out of the building, despite the lack of help from the offense. Arkansas got a goal line stop on LSU's first possession, and while the Tigers did score a touchdown late in the first quarter, Arkansas got another turnover on downs and held LSU to a field goal after the Tigers got into UA territory.

After Max Gilbert hit a 29-yard field goal to get Arkansas on the board, the defense forced LSU into a three and out to get the Razorbacks the football back. While LSU got into UA territory on its final drive, it did not score.

The Hogs gave up 266 yards of offense and will have to be much more sound in the second half to win, but so far, Roberts' defense has kept Arkansas in the game.

Hogs catch a break late and capitalize

It appeared as if Arkansas' most promising drive of the day was ended by a Chris Marshall fumble, but an apparent scoop and score was overturned. Max Gilbert made a field goal, the defense got a stop and Sutton Smith then made the biggest play of the game, returning a punt 79 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 10.

The overturned call was controversial but decidedly swung the momentum away from LSU and to the Razorbacks, who quickly got new life after appearing to be dead in the water.

Coverage of Saturday's game can be found on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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