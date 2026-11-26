The 2026 college football regular season will go out with a bang with a loaded slate of games on Friday and Saturday, including plenty of rivalry matchups.

If you're looking for a few bets to place for this weekend's action, you're in the right place. Let's dive into a few of my favorite bets, including a wager on LSU to win and cover against Arkansas.

College Football Best Bets Week 13

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ole Miss -18.5 (-115) vs. Mississippi State

Texas A&M +11.5 (-110) vs. Texas

LSU -14.5 (-110) vs. Arkansas

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction

It's a big number to lay on Ole Miss, but I'm not afraid to do so; I'm going to take the Rebels to cover as home favorites. The Bulldogs haven't been the same since they lost Kamario Taylor to a season-ending injury. Parker Puckett hasn't been effective as his replacement, completing only 62.8% of passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions while also taking 15 sacks. It has left Mississippi State with almost no ability to move the ball down the field.

The biggest red flag for the Bulldogs is that they rank 101st in the country in opponent EPA per pass and 116th in opponent pass success rate. That's great news for Chambliss, who torched their secondary a season ago and is poised to have a similar performance in 2026.

Ole Miss will score at will and run away with the win.

Pick: Ole Miss -18.5 (-115)

Texas vs. Texas A&M Prediction

Instead of betting on a side in this rivalry game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the UNDER.

It goes without saying that the Texas defense should have no issue shutting down the Texas A&M offense. The Aggies' offense is 129th in EPA per play and 92nd in offensive success rate, and now they have to take on arguably the best defense in the country, ranking first in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and fifth in defensive success rate.

The Aggies' defense is their strength, ranking in the top 40 in most metrics, including 18th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 22nd in defensive success rate. That leads me to believe it's a great time to sell high on Manning and the Longhorns' offense after a string of strong performances.

Let's bet on this game being a low-scoring, defensive affair.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-110)

LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction

I continue to be shocked that LSU has allowed their season to get away from them. Despite their record, their underlying metrics are not just good, but elite. They're second in the country in net adjusted EPA per play, 12th in net yards per play, and 11th in net success rate.

Trusting them in their three most recent games hasn't been a profitable strategy, but make no mistake about it, they're far and away the better team compared to Arkansas, which ranks 53rd, 123rd, and 115th in the aforementioned metrics.

I'll lay the points on the Tigers.

Pick: LSU -14.5 (-110)

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