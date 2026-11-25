FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts admitted Tuesday that his defense didn't play as hard as it could've in the Razorbacks' 45-3 to No. 3 Texas.

The Longhorns racked up 448 yards of offense, gouging an Arkansas defense that had stopped South Carolina cold in its tracks the previous week.

With no bowl game to play for, Roberts wants to see max effort from his unit on Saturday against LSU, saying there "better not" be any issues with his players' effort against the Tigers.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts speak before the game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

"As you're going through that, there's thing of the emotional roller coaster in football and the ups and downs," Roberts said. "That's what you've got to avoid. It's the ups and downs, and you see it all across college football. It's like, hey, you beat somebody in an emotional week, and then they take a nosedive the next week. Well, how do you avoid that? When you're talking to players, say you avoid that by one, because you're not going to get emotionally up. It's just not... If you get emotional two weeks in a row… If you get in an emotional game, it’s very tough to come back the next week.

"So a lot of that comes down to, as I said, that’s why you practice the way you practice. You need to practice with effort. So now it’s just what you do. I don’t have to get jacked up or emotional or do all that stuff, you just play the game the way it’s intended to be played. Have we learned that yet? Obviously not. We played the way we played on Saturday. We didn’t get that picture yet."

Roberts' unit will be tasked with stopping an LSU offense that, while struggling to score at times this season and turning the football over at a high clip, leads the SEC in total yardage.

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"They're going to be up tempo," Roberts said. "They're going to have their shots."

Another area where LSU's offense has struggled is pass protection. The Tigers have given up 28 sacks through 11 games.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter (18) reaches for the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back La'khi Roland (4) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, they’re getting in those situations where they have to throw, everybody knows they’re throwing the ball," Roberts said. "I think their O-line’s really good. We’re going to have to manufacture some ways to get there to create the pressure on them.

"Like I said, it’s going to come down to us honestly, how hard we play. You’re in game 12. There shouldn’t be anything they’re going to do that’s going to confuse us. That should not happen. So like I said, I’m excited at the opportunity to see how hard we can play in this one."

Kickoff between Arkansas and LSU is set for 11:45 a.m. on Saturday inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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