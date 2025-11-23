All Hogs

Five random thoughts after Arkansas' embarrassing loss to No. 17 Texas

Arkansas stayed competitive early, but Texas pulled away in the second half for a 52-30 win. Here are five takeaways from the Razorbacks’ latest SEC loss.

Taylor Hodges

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN, Texas — College football upsets can happen anytime, anywhere, no matter who the opposing teams are.

If an FCS team can beat the No. 5 team in the nation (that’s Appalachian State beating Michigan in 2007), then an SEC headed towards a winless record in conference play could upset a Texas team that failed to live up to its preseason hype.

But Saturday wasn’t the day for a huge upset.

Arkansas kept it close for the first half, but Texas pulled away in the second half to secure the 52-30 win.

In the immediate aftermath of the Razorbacks’ defeat, here are five random thoughts about Arkansas and its future:

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) hands the ball off to running back Mike Washington Jr. (4)
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) hands the ball off to running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

No. 1: Razorbacks’ strengths, weaknesses highlighted

Coming into Saturday’s game in Austin, most fans knew what Arkansas was good at and what it wasn’t good at. Those stark differences were put on a spotlight against Texas.

Arkansas’s offense gained 512 total yards, which was fairly evenly split with 188 rushing yards and 324 passing yards. In the first half, Mike Washington had several big runs that led to Arkansas points.

But the Longhorns’ offense did whatever it wanted against the Razorbacks’ defense.

Arch Manning looked like Heisman contender everyone thought he’d be in the preseason throwing for four touchdowns, running for one and catching another one.

To be blunt, Saturday’s game proved that an elite offense can’t makeup for a terrible defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

No. 2: Green’s interception was nail-in-the-coffin moment

For 30 minutes, Arkansas had a realistic chance at beating Texas.

The defense managed to get a stop or two and the Longhorns’ defense wasn’t able to stop the Razorbacks’ big plays that kept Arkansas in the game.

The score at halftime was 21-20 that was only achieved by a Texas field goal with three seconds left in the first half. Even after the Longhorns started the second half with an opening-drive touchdown, Arkansas had a (waning) chance.

Then Taylen Green threw a terrible interception, and the Longhorns had all the momentum. Whatever hope the Razorbacks had of an upset vanished.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) passes the ball during the second half against the Texas Longhorns
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) passes the ball during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

No. 3: Was Green injured or benched?

After his interception, Green did not return to the game. The broadcast cited a hamstring injury as to why KJ Jackson was sent into the game.

This is being written before Bobby Petrino’s post-game press conference, so I’ll be nice and give him the benefit of the doubt.

But it certainly looks like Green was benched because of how bad of an interception that was and/or to prevent him from getting seriously hurt.

No.4: Arkansas keeps fighting

For all the bad things that happened for Arkansas, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after trailing 52-23 at least shows there’s fight in the Razorbacks.

Of course, it’s not enough to win SEC games but that never-give-up attitude is going to be a reason for Petrino to get the job full-time.

Whether that’s actually the right decision is way more complicated for a post-game column.

No.5: Razorbacks are this year’s Mississippi State

The only difference is the Bulldogs didn’t have an interim coach.

Arkansas has one game left to avoid an 0-8 season in SEC play and its against Missouri, who has one of the best rushing offenses in the nation.

Put it like this. Texas ran for just 72 yards against Mississippi State earlier this season and the Tigers’ Ahmad Hardy ran for 300 yards last week against the Bulldogs.

Against Arkansas, the Longhorns ran for 98 yards. If history repeats itself, Hardy may be in position to have another big day and send the Razorbacks’ into the offseason with a winless conference schedule.

HOGS FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football