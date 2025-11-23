Five random thoughts after Arkansas' embarrassing loss to No. 17 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — College football upsets can happen anytime, anywhere, no matter who the opposing teams are.
If an FCS team can beat the No. 5 team in the nation (that’s Appalachian State beating Michigan in 2007), then an SEC headed towards a winless record in conference play could upset a Texas team that failed to live up to its preseason hype.
But Saturday wasn’t the day for a huge upset.
Arkansas kept it close for the first half, but Texas pulled away in the second half to secure the 52-30 win.
In the immediate aftermath of the Razorbacks’ defeat, here are five random thoughts about Arkansas and its future:
No. 1: Razorbacks’ strengths, weaknesses highlighted
Coming into Saturday’s game in Austin, most fans knew what Arkansas was good at and what it wasn’t good at. Those stark differences were put on a spotlight against Texas.
Arkansas’s offense gained 512 total yards, which was fairly evenly split with 188 rushing yards and 324 passing yards. In the first half, Mike Washington had several big runs that led to Arkansas points.
But the Longhorns’ offense did whatever it wanted against the Razorbacks’ defense.
Arch Manning looked like Heisman contender everyone thought he’d be in the preseason throwing for four touchdowns, running for one and catching another one.
To be blunt, Saturday’s game proved that an elite offense can’t makeup for a terrible defense.
No. 2: Green’s interception was nail-in-the-coffin moment
For 30 minutes, Arkansas had a realistic chance at beating Texas.
The defense managed to get a stop or two and the Longhorns’ defense wasn’t able to stop the Razorbacks’ big plays that kept Arkansas in the game.
The score at halftime was 21-20 that was only achieved by a Texas field goal with three seconds left in the first half. Even after the Longhorns started the second half with an opening-drive touchdown, Arkansas had a (waning) chance.
Then Taylen Green threw a terrible interception, and the Longhorns had all the momentum. Whatever hope the Razorbacks had of an upset vanished.
No. 3: Was Green injured or benched?
After his interception, Green did not return to the game. The broadcast cited a hamstring injury as to why KJ Jackson was sent into the game.
This is being written before Bobby Petrino’s post-game press conference, so I’ll be nice and give him the benefit of the doubt.
But it certainly looks like Green was benched because of how bad of an interception that was and/or to prevent him from getting seriously hurt.
No.4: Arkansas keeps fighting
For all the bad things that happened for Arkansas, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after trailing 52-23 at least shows there’s fight in the Razorbacks.
Of course, it’s not enough to win SEC games but that never-give-up attitude is going to be a reason for Petrino to get the job full-time.
Whether that’s actually the right decision is way more complicated for a post-game column.
No.5: Razorbacks are this year’s Mississippi State
The only difference is the Bulldogs didn’t have an interim coach.
Arkansas has one game left to avoid an 0-8 season in SEC play and its against Missouri, who has one of the best rushing offenses in the nation.
Put it like this. Texas ran for just 72 yards against Mississippi State earlier this season and the Tigers’ Ahmad Hardy ran for 300 yards last week against the Bulldogs.
Against Arkansas, the Longhorns ran for 98 yards. If history repeats itself, Hardy may be in position to have another big day and send the Razorbacks’ into the offseason with a winless conference schedule.