Five Takeaways From Arkansas' 34-10 Loss To Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football entered Saturday's Battle Line Rivalry with an opportunity to build on the momentum of its recent victory over Vanderbilt. Instead, the Razorbacks suffered another disappointing home loss, falling 34-10 to No. 23 Missouri at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks had two weeks to prepare following their Oct. 17 win over Vanderbilt, but the extended preparation period did little to change the outcome. Arkansas fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in Southeastern Conference play, while Missouri improved to 6-2 and became bowl eligible.

Missouri took advantage of four Arkansas turnovers, scored 24 points off those mistakes and controlled the game with its rushing attack.

Here are five takeaways from Arkansas' loss.

Turnovers Decided The Game

Arkansas struggled to protect the football throughout the night, and Missouri made the Razorbacks pay.

The Tigers forced four turnovers, including three lost fumbles and an interception. Those mistakes directly contributed to 24 Missouri points, turning what could have been a competitive game into a comfortable road victory for the Tigers.

In an attempt to prove they are not rivals with Mizzou, the Arkansas football team and fanbase decided to skip tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/witUAbvFIC — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) November 1, 2026

One of the most costly plays came in the first quarter on fourth-and-1 near the Missouri 34-yard line. Arkansas attempted a direct snap to running back Cam Settles, but the exchange went wrong. The ball eventually ended up in the Missouri end zone, where defensive lineman Darris Smith recovered it for a touchdown.

Quarterback KJ Jackson also threw an interception on a tipped pass, while additional fumbles gave Missouri more opportunities to extend its lead.

Arkansas cannot afford to give away possessions against SEC opponents, especially when the offense is already struggling to produce consistently. Missouri did not need to manufacture many opportunities. The Razorbacks handed them over.

Rushing Attack Never Found Its Footing

Arkansas finished with just 59 rushing yards on 36 attempts, averaging 1.6 yards per carry.

Missouri, meanwhile, ran for 211 yards and averaged six yards per attempt. The difference in production allowed the Tigers to control the pace of the game and consistently put Arkansas in difficult situations.

"I've done every ball security drill known to mankind. We talk about it. It's got to show up on Saturdays."#Arkansas Head Coach Ryan Silverfield talking about the ongoing ball security issues for the hogs and it was evident tonight in their 34-10 loss to No.23 Mizzou. — Paige Riley (@PaigeRileyTV) November 1, 2026

The Razorbacks struggled to create space for their running backs, and the offense never established a dependable ground game. The inability to run the football also placed more responsibility on Jackson and the passing attack.

Missouri running back Jamal Roberts was a major reason for the difference. He finished with 138 rushing yards on 23 carries and added two touchdowns, including one receiving score.

Arkansas' rushing struggles have become an increasingly important issue as the season progresses. Without a consistent ground game, the Razorbacks have fewer ways to keep defenses honest and take pressure off their quarterback.

KJ Jackson Produced Passing Yards, Not Enough Points

Jackson finished 20-of-34 passing for 229 yards, but he did not throw a touchdown and was intercepted once. He also lost a fumble during the game.

The passing numbers were not entirely unproductive, but Arkansas struggled to turn yards into points. The Razorbacks finished with 288 total yards and scored only one touchdown.

Two KJ Jackson highlights put #Arkansas back in the fight against #Mizzou 🐯



First: 37-yd pass into coverage for Antonio Jordan.



Later: Jackson takes it himself into the end zone for the Razorbacks' only points of the half.



Missouri still leads 13-7. pic.twitter.com/3nq6YaL7UC — The Tiger Kickoff Show! 🐯 (@tigerkickoff) November 1, 2026

Antonio Jordan was one of the few bright spots offensively. He caught seven passes for 106 yards, providing Jackson with a consistent target throughout the game. Jordan also made a 37-yard reception late in the first half to help Arkansas reach the Missouri red zone.

However, a series of mistakes and penalties continued to erase opportunities. Arkansas had a potential touchdown wiped away by a personal foul penalty, further limiting its ability to stay within reach.

Jackson's production will be important moving forward, but the offense needs more than passing yards. It needs to finish drives and avoid the mistakes that put the team behind.

Missouri Controlled The Game After Halftime

Arkansas entered halftime trailing 13-7 after Jackson scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter.

The Razorbacks had an opportunity to make the game competitive coming out of the break. Instead, Missouri quickly took control.

The Tigers opened the second half with an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 15-yard touchdown reception from Donovan Olugbode. Missouri then capitalized on another Arkansas fumble before Roberts scored on a two-yard run.

Missouri RB Jamal Roberts vs Arkansas:



🐯 26 Touches

🐯 158 Total Yards

🐯 2 Touchdowns@MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/dGlaVYa2go — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 1, 2026

The two quick touchdowns pushed the Missouri lead to 27-7 before the fourth quarter.

Arkansas never seriously threatened to erase the deficit. Missouri outgained the Razorbacks 390-288 and finished with 22 first downs compared to Arkansas' 18.

The second-half performance was particularly disappointing considering the time both teams had to prepare following their bye weeks. Missouri made the necessary adjustments and executed when opportunities appeared. Arkansas did not respond.

Arkansas Little Room For Error As Season Slips Away

The loss dropped Arkansas to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in SEC play. The Razorbacks have now lost four of their five conference games, with the lone victory coming against Vanderbilt on Oct. 17.

The season has featured several different types of disappointing losses. Arkansas fell 43-10 to Utah, 45-17 to Georgia and 34-7 to Texas A&M before losing to Missouri by 24 points. The Razorbacks also dropped a 24-17 game to Tennessee before finally securing their first SEC win against Vanderbilt.

Saturday's result showed that the progress from the Vanderbilt game has not yet translated into consistent performance.

The soundtrack to Arkansas football pic.twitter.com/QOW9oYaKxt — Matt Grissom (@mgrissom) November 1, 2026

First-year head coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff still have time to evaluate the roster and work toward building the program. However, the remaining schedule provides fewer opportunities to make up ground, and the Razorbacks need to show tangible improvement.

Arkansas will have to address its turnover problems, find more production on the ground and become more consistent in the passing game if it hopes to finish the season on a positive note.

The Razorbacks travel to Auburn next Saturday, Nov. 7, with another opportunity to respond. After a 34-10 loss at home, the focus now shifts to whether Arkansas can show meaningful improvement on the road.

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