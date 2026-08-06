This Clip of KJ Jackson's Deep Bomb to CJ Brown is Why We Love Fall Camp

CJ Brown hauled in a massive bomb from lefty KJ Jackson today that will have Hogs fans ready for a win-now team this season. Preseason hype season is the best.

Smooth doesn't begin to describe that. The junior receiver has comfortable separation on sophomore DJ Hairston Jr. Jackson launches the ball to a spot where only Brown can catch it, while leading him well enough that he can finish with a touchdown.

It's the most encouraging clip we've seen this offseason, but it is unlikely to be the last with the talent in the receiver room.

Maybe Brown will come out and be the Alabama A&M version of himself every game this season. He absolutely shredded that small school defense with ease.

Brown hauled in 4 catches, 49 yards and two touchdowns in this game.

If his hard work on refining his route-running and learning the new offensive system under Head Coach Ryan Silverfield pay off, the sky's the limit for this receiver who wins with flawless technique and short-area quickness. As we saw from practice, the guy has long speed, too.

Bentonville native CJ Brown says it’s an “obligation” to play well for the Razorbacks, and not backing down from helping his team win this fall. #wps



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/7nrs4g7vYh pic.twitter.com/J6hABbwgdt — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 6, 2026

Here's some of what he said at the podium yesterday after the first practice of the season:

"Obviously, I can't do anything about what happened last year. But the actions I take right now can affect what goes on this coming season, so I feel like we have a more forward-facing attitude toward it all."

"With Coach, I feel like there's always a sense of urgency. I don't think it's anything new. We've got to get better every day, because somebody else in the country is getting better every day—we can never stay the same. I don't particularly feel a different type of sense of urgency right now just because it's shorter; I feel like we're kind of on pace."

"I'm really confident, obviously, because it's like our third or fourth time going over it. You go over it in winter, then spring, then OTAs, and now. So mastering those first four installs and not getting bored with the fundamentals of it all—because realistically, that's what you're going to revert back to in tough, tight games."

"Part of my responsibility is to represent the state well. I'm from here, I grew up here, and my mom has to go to work on Monday and her colleagues ask her about it! So I feel obligated to play well."

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.