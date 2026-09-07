Five Utah Players Arkansas Razorbacks Fans Need To Know Before Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Utah are set for a first-time meeting this Saturday with a 9:15 p.m. CT kickoff.

Both teams are breaking in first-year head coaches and have undergone significant personnel changes with Arkansas figuring things out with more than 80 newcomers while Utah has roughly 40 new additions.

Each team hosted FCS opponents in North Alabama and Idaho, but it was the Utes who looked considerably better in a coaching transition compared to Arkansas. The Razorbacks missed opportunities on several occasions, which includes three turnovers on what appeared to be at least two extra scoring drives.

That margin for error will be considerably smaller for Arkansas, as the Razorbacks pursue their first signature victory under Ryan Silverfield. Here are five players fans need to keep tabs on if the Razorbacks want to have a chance at victory on Saturday night.

1. Lance Holtzclaw, DE

Idaho Vandals quarterback Joshua Wood (3) is pressured by Utah Utes defensive end Lance Holtzclaw (15) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those recent transfers is Holtzclaw, who is in his second year with the program after coming over from Washington following the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-3, 245 pound pass rusher recorded a career-high 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass deflections across 13 appearances in 2025. If Arkansas can't figure things out on the edges at the tackle spots, it could make for a long day on offense.

Maintaining lane integrity will be critical against Utah's mobile quarterbacks, and Holtzclaw gives the Utes an efficient pass rusher capable of stressing Arkansas' tackles off the edge.

"We [can] sit there and look at the history of Utah and their defenses. They’re saying, ‘man, they’ve always been just really tough and guess who’s been at the helm the whole time. It’s been [Scalley], Silverfield said. "And I think they’re so fundamentally sound, they’re where they need to be. He’s got a lot of guys that have been a part of his system."

2. Ethan Day, DL

Utah defensive end Ethan Day (8) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of transfers, Day is a first-year guy from North Texas and was fairly disruptive in the American Conference a year ago. He finished last season with 48 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery, but only recorded three tackles and 05 tackles for loss against the Vandals.

While it might take him some time to become accustomed to the speed of Power Four opponents, Scalley always seems to have his guys ready and Silverfield expects that on Saturday.

"They’ve got transfers like we all do, and think they’ve lost a few guys here or there. But I think one of the unique things is you can tell they’re well-coached," Silverfield said. "They know where ththey need to be. Their communication is on point. They tackle well. And they play really well within what’s asked of them. I don’t think you sit there and say one guy’s out there trying to make plays and they’re leaving open gaps.

"They are going to challenge you. You have to find a way to beat them, they’re not going to beat themselves, and they play really, really sound. That’s just kind of year in and year out, just having studied him and knowing who he is and what they’ve run there defensively. There is a reason they've had so much [success] under Scalley before all the stuff went down this past offseason."

3. Byrd Ficklin, QB

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Idaho Vandals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most college football fans will say, "If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one." That doesn't quite apply to Utah on offense given Ficklin is in his second season backing up Devon Dampier.

The 6-foot-1 dual-threat passer had 16 touches against Idaho last week in various roles, completing 4-of-8 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns along with eight carries for 70 yards.

A southpaw passer, Ficklin has exceptional arm talent and can become a game-changer out of the backfield, especially if he shares the backfield with Dampier.

"Yeah, and now you throw the in the quarterbacks too, they both do unique things," Silverfield said. "They both have great contact balance. The speed is where it needs to be, but they do a great job within that offense. And I think, again, it goes back to to like, if we're not where we need to be with our eyes and our keys, they can make you pay pretty quickly, because they know where the holes are."

4. Wayshawn Parker, RB

Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) reacts after his 21-yard touchdown run against the Idaho Vandals during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker was a prospective transfer for Arkansas prior to the 2025 season, but ultimately chose Utah after beginning his career at Washington State under former coach Jake Dickert. He recorded 162 touches for 1,166 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns.

He's a complete running back who can contribute in multiple facets of the game. Parker recorded 15 touches for 94 yards and three touchdowns against Idaho and will force the Razorbacks to play with strict eye discipline Saturday night.

"Okay, hey, if in the option or if it's just straight dive, right, or sometimes, hey, they're running a mid zone concept, they're very effective and they do a great job playing into their offensive line blocking scheme," Silverfield said. "Yeah, I actually think they have four running backs that are capable, not just including the quarterbacks as well."

5. Devon Dampier

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to throw on the run against the Idaho Vandals during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt who the engine is for the Utes' offense and that is Dampier. The 5-foot-11, 210 pound quarterback is very efficient behind center and put that on display against the Vandals in Week One.

He completed 13-of-18 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns along with 31 yards on the ground. Dampier does a lot of things well and has transformed himself into a quality threat as a passer and runner since his arrival in Salt Lake City.

His ability as an option quarterback will keep Arkansas' defense on its toes and will require plenty of discipline against a new defensive scheme that prides itself on being disruptive.

"It's a combination. So you know they are gun triple option, however you want to call it with the RPO, and invested in it," Silverfield said. "So that's what's so unique is because is it a true quarterback run? Now all of a sudden, he puts on the parking brake and then is able to throw a slant. All of a sudden, you think he's just going to hand it off the dive, and next thing you know he's out there running triple option and throwing a bubble.

"Next thing you know it's just true quarterback run design. Quarterback counter sub. They've done a great job of implementing all those different aspects into their offense, and that's what makes it challenging."

The Razorbacks showed a brand of physicality under new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, which will be key to them slowing down a rushing attack that compiled 364 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last week.

As expected, Dampier has earned the respect from Silverfield and the Arkansas coaches, who are now tasked with slowing him down in an attempt to make him one-dimensional.

"He can do it all, and so we've got to be… And he's also a powerful runner, and it’s one of those things, it's not like we can hit him and you know hopefully he's going to want to stop running. He likes to take the licks and keeps on going."

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