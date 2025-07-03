Florida future QB Commits to Razorbacks on Petrino's reputation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas got a quarterback commitment for the future out of the state of Florida on Thursday with Joaquin Kavouklis announcing to the Razorbacks.
"I just wanna say I'm happy to be home," Kavouklis messaged 247Sports' Danny West on Thursday morning.
“Arkansas was the first to offer me so we’ve had this relationship going for a very long time,” Kavouklis told Rivals' John Garcia, Jr. “It came down to the coaching staff and the relationship I had with them. It also came down to who I will be getting developed by.”
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's background and working with quarterbacks probably played a big role in that.
“You don’t have a lot of opportunities to be coached by offensive geniuses like coach (Bobby) Petrino,” Kavouklis said. “The amount of knowledge Coach Petrino knows and the guys that he has produced was a key factor in my commitment.”
Maybe the biggest part of that is Petrino's work with drop-back quarterbacks and that apparently was what Kavouklis brings to the table.
“They see me coming into their program as a pocket passer that can make every throw on field,” he explained. “Also having an amazing ability to scan the field and deliver the ball at the highest level in college football.”
After a string of very average seasons and staff changes including Petrino’s high-profile return as offensive coordinator in November 2023. Landing depth at quarterback is just part of rebuilding because in a day and age of the transfer portal, Arkansas fans have had a front-row seat just in the last year.
Being the SEC is one of the big keys to landing highly-touted prospects like Kavouklis.
“Playing in the biggest conference isn’t for everyone. But I know I’m ready and prepared to play at that level because of the competition I’ve been playing with,” he said. “I’ve played a national schedule my freshman year (at Clearwater International Academy) and now heading into my second national schedule going against the best teams in the country.”
The 6-foot-2, 191-pound Kavouklis is already well-traveled for a high school athlete. After a standout freshman campaign at Clearwater Academy International, he transferred to Tarpon Springs High, where he set single-season records for passing yards (2,404) and touchdowns (21) in 2024.
Now at storied Lakeland High School, he’s poised to take on a new challenge, eager to cement his status as one of Florida’s top quarterback prospects.
Skill set, fit, and timing were all factors Kavouklis weighed carefully. Petrino’s offense, known for its complexity and vertical passing game, is likely to play to those strengths.
For Kavouklis, the decision to commit before the start of his junior season was both practical and personal.
“When it feels right and looks right, it’s usually right,” he said. “Arkansas is a great program with a strong tradition of athletics and academics. Waiting for another right fit would be just wasting time. The coaching staff has made me feel wanted and that feeling is what every student athlete should feel. It was a no brainer for me to play the sport I love there. Go Hogs!”.
Kavouklis’s pledge makes him Arkansas’s second commitment in the 2027 class, joining a rising offensive lineman from Sheridan.
The Razorbacks’ quarterback room remains a work in progress. Current starter Taylen Green is expected to lead the offense in 2025, but Kavouklis’s arrival is likely to spark competition and raise the bar for performance in the years ahead.
The potential for early playing time is not lost on Kavouklis, who has thrived on national schedules and relishes the thought of competing from day one.
Recruiting analysts have praised Kavouklis’s decision-making, arm talent, and poise under pressure.
“Joaquin has very good size for a 2027 Pro Style QB at 6’2” 188 lbs. Very good agility in and around the pocket, able to extend plays,” reads a recent scouting report at QB Hit List. His growth trajectory and football IQ, developed by multiple coaching systems and high-level competition, make him a natural fit for Petrino’s scheme.