Florida flexes while Arkansas scrambles to keep up in NIL landscape
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just 12 months ago, there were two SEC coaches on the hot seat going into the 2024 season, but somehow both did enough to keep their jobs.
Florida Gators coach Billy Napier never got to experience a honeymoon phase when he took the job in Gainesville three years ago.
The mega-winner at Louisiana, who produced top 15 teams during his time in The Boot, failed to capture a winning season until his team caught fire by beating Top 25 teams in back-to-back weeks last November.
The Gators seemed destined for a losing season at 4-5 with an embarrassing 49-17 loss at Texas, but his team rallied to defeat LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State and Tulane to close the season with a bang.
That storyline sounds quite familiar to Arkansas fans and it should because that's exactly what happened when Sam Pittman's group did the same in 2021.
A double digit home loss to Auburn ended a tough stretch of games against Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss with the Razorbacks sitting 4-3.
Arkansas regrouped and annihilated UAPB in Little Rock which sparked a midseason turnaround, winning five-of-six games down the stretch to finish 9-4 with a New Year's Day bowl win.
Both programs got to experience the highs of victory, but one was given the chance to sustain a winning culture while the other wasn't afforded that luxury.
Napier was given the keys to The Swamp with what appears to be an unlimited supply of financial assistance in the form of name, image and likeness.
His coaching staff signed the No. 9 recruiting class in the country for 2025 last season and currently rank No. 14 for 2026.
Sure, the Florida brand is stronger and remains nationally relevant because of its national titles won nearly 20 years ago.
Since it's last national championship in 2008, Florida has won 10+ games five times, but none since 2019 under Dan Mullen.
The Gators don't have to go far and wide to bring in game changers either as seven of their 4-star signees in the 2025 class came within the Sunshine State's borders.
Don't forget Florida has to battle annually to keep elite prospects from the likes of Florida State, Miami and even Central Florida to an extent.
Arkansas doesn't have to fend off anyone since its the only Power Conference school in the state.
There's the argument that Arkansas doesn't have the type of athletes in-state to compete in the SEC, but the Hogs just let the two best players in the 2025 class walk to other Power Five programs, presumedly over NIL requests.
Even Miami has a growing footprint within the Natural State's border with several recruits, including Anthony Kennedy, Jr. from Little Rock Central who committed to the Hurricanes last night.
Instead, the Razorbacks staff has gone the cheaper route, securing commitments from 13 Group of Five or FCS transfers while letting some of its better players transfer to schools such as Ole Miss, Notre Dame, UCLA, Kentucky, SMU, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas.
Instead of keeping his best guys off a 6-6 team, Pittman had to go after multiple lesser known players at lower levels for the same cost as one proven SEC player.
"It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em."
It might not be Pittman's fault because all coaches want to win.
Some on the staff are willing to do what it takes to add all the talent they can to win ball games.
In a performance driven business, Arkansas seems to be in the business of being reactive instead of proactive from a 30,000 foot perspective.