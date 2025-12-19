Razorbacks could be in play for talented SEC defensive tackle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been a household name in the college football world for a few decades now. He's also spent the past few years at the SEC level between Auburn and Florida.

His connection to the Gators could influence some of his stars from last season to tag along and head to Fayetteville. Florida defensive lineman Michai Boireau announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Thursday night instead of weathering the transition under new coach Jon Sumrall.

Boireau played and started in nine games this fall for the Gators, posting 20 tackles, two sacks and an interception on 144 total snaps.

Upon his arrival as a member of the 2024 class, Boireau, 6-foot-5, 390 pounds, was given a 3-star rating as the No. 761 overall player in the nation, No. 87 among defensive linemen and the No. 86 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports.

He signed with Florida over offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Boston College, Houston, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and many others.

Boireau has undergone a magnificent body transformation since making it to Florida by trimming off more than 50 pounds and impressing former coach Billy Napier.

“Michai’s a very smart young man and he has good football acumen, he’s a good communicator, he makes players around him better, and I think he comes from a winning program and he knows what it should look like,” Napier said in September. “So he’s got some leadership traits and he’s got a little edge to him that I like, but he plays with a motor on game day, and to be that big, to see him pursue, to see the extra effort plays on tape and the energy, I think it’s why he’s a difference maker for us.”

One of Arkansas' weaknesses last season was along the defensive front with some solid young pieces, but had to convert offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock to defensive tackle because of depth concerns.

That suspicion proved true as the Razorbacks allowed nearly 186 yards per game on the ground, which ranked No. 117 nationally.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau (93) waits for the snap against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Arkansas received a big lift for its future when freshman 4-star defensive tackle Kevin Oatis announced his return for the 2026 season. Oatis, a Mississippi native, was highly regarded out of high school and was invited to the Under Armour All-American Game prior to his arrival in Fayetteville.

In previous seasons, Arkansas has struggled to remain competitive against SEC competition. With a new financial effort infused into the program ahead of the Silverfield era, there's reason for optimism things are changing for the Razorbacks.

"[Keeping players] is a part of the financial commitment that we've made into our football program, to be able to retain those high-caliber, very talented young men that we want to be a part of our program and the leaders of our program," Yurachek said. "When you look at what the staff looks like, the support staff as well, and then the players that become a part of this program, that will show you the financial commitment we've made to our football program."

Current 2026 Defensive Line Room

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Freshman

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Freshman

DL Danny Beale, Freshman

DL Anthony Kennedy, Freshman

Hogs Feed: