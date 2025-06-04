Former Razorback Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow retires at 29 from Lions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas center Frank Ragnow's retirement announcement on Monday sent shockwaves through the NFL.
He was probably the best Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman recruited in his offensive line coaching days under Bret Bielema.
Ragnow developed into the centerpiece of an offensive line that had size and the attitude that made national headlines.
Usually these retirements are at least semi-predictable in the NFL, but apparently not this one.
The Detroit Lions' four-time Pro Bowl center called it quits after seven seasons, during which he transformed from a first-round draft pick into one of the league's premier offensive linemen.
The Lions' offensive line, which ranked first in the NFL in 2024, will now face the challenge of replacing their cornerstone center. Ragnow's impact went far beyond the statistics and those were impressive enough.
He allowed just six sacks allowed over more than 5,500 career snaps.
"These past couple of months have been very trying," Ragnow said in his retirement statement. "I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't. I have to listen to my body."
The timing of Ragnow's retirement is particularly poignant, coming after the Lions' 15-2 regular season in 2024.
His decision reflects a growing awareness of long-term health considerations in the NFL.
While the average NFL offensive lineman's career spans 3.63 years, Ragnow's seven-season tenure exceeded typical career expectations.
"He's one of the best centers I've ever had the privilege to play against," Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said about Ragnow's technique. "I know every time I had to play against him, I had to buckle my chinstrap extra tight and watch a lot of extra film."
Opponents studied his technique. Phillips said his Vikings teammates on the offensive line would often seek his insights about Ragnow's blocking fundamentals, a testament to his influence on the position.
"The physical demands on NFL offensive linemen are extraordinary," said Dr. James Martinez, sports medicine specialist at the University of Michigan. "Each snap involves collisions equivalent to a minor car crash.
"The cumulative effect over seven seasons, particularly for someone playing through injuries as Ragnow did, can be significant."
Ragnow's journey included numerous physical challenges, most notably playing through a fractured throat in 2021.
Following that season, then-general manager Brad Holmes recognized his value by making him the NFL's highest-paid center with a $54 million, four-year extension.
The former Razorback's departure creates both immediate and long-term issues for Detroit. The Lions signed veteran Kevin Zeitler in the offseason, but replacing Ragnow's leadership and technical excellence presents the biggest challenge.
"Frank exemplified everything we wanted in a Detroit Lion," Lions coach Dan Campbell said about Ragnow's impact. "His toughness, his intelligence, his leadership – these qualities set a standard for our entire organization. While we'll miss him on the field, his influence will continue to shape our culture."
NFL teams are wrapping up their OTA practices and the mandatory mini-camps will start later this month. Training camp follows and we're off and running to another NFL season.
This one will be without Ragnow, though.