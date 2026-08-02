Former Razorbacks QB In Favorable Spot to Make NFL Roster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green is likely a few years away from seeing the field for the Cleveland Browns, he is putting in the work before, during and after practice to ensure his spot on the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-6 dual-threat passer didn't have the success most fans probably would want in a future quarterback. His decision making, accuracy and inability to feel pressure coming often kept the Razorbacks off tempo over the past few seasons.

However, Green's athleticism was too much for Cleveland to look over in the sixth round, resulting in his selection at pick No. 182 overall.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders spent time working with fellow rookie quarterback Taylen Green following the Browns' first training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/W5qaX88n87 — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) July 29, 2026

Most NFL franchises aren't going to take four quarterbacks into the regular season, and the Browns already have three ahead of him with DeShaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel fighting for their NFL futures.

Green turned heads at the NFL Combine, setting quarterback records in the vertical and broad jump while posting the fastest 40-yard dash by a quarterback in two decades. That speed was on display at the Browns' training camp when he escaped pressure, didn't run backwards and found running room down the sideline.

Taylen Green is such an impressive young athlete. He practices hard, stays humble, and his physical tools are off the charts. You can see him improving every day, and his upside is exciting. #Browns pic.twitter.com/2bwJBC3rjs — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) August 2, 2026

Impressive? Of course.

Have Arkansas fans seen this before? Absolutely.

Which led to his inconsistent two-year stint going 9-15 as the starter, completing 61% of his passes, for 5,868 yards, 34 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Green also rushed for 1,379 yards and another 16 scores but his severe turnover issues resulted in 18 total fumbles, losing eight.

A look at #Browns QB Taylen Green at Day 3 of training camp.



*(There are some plays I missed for the QBs today) pic.twitter.com/JW8ar6xu3s — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 31, 2026

He has been far from perfect in camp so far, but that's to be expected from a long-term project quarterback taken in the sixth round. Green has the tools and dynamic ability in the open field to make big plays, but it'll be up to him for what his ceiling will be at the next level.

That's an important distinction at this point because he needs time to polish the finer points of his game at the quarterback position. Cleveland has plenty of time to be flexible and wait around on Green because they aren't going to move on from Watson and Sanders still has the promise from his time playing at Colorado for his father.

Quarterbacks with Green's uncommon combination of size, speed and athleticism don't come around often, which is why the Browns were willing to bet on his upside despite knowing he would need time to develop. And that'll probably lead to him remaining on the roster at least for the time being while also shopping Gabriel around at the same time.

If he can work on his ball placement, ball security and continue to expand his knowledge at the quarterback position, there's no reason he can't at least contribute as a quality backup option early on or even become a starter at some point.

Ultimately, it all comes down to whether he can grow into being a quarterback, not the athlete he showed at the Combine.

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