Surprise! Former Razorbacks Snapping Ball in Lions-Rams
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It wasn't surprising to see Frank Ragnow over center for the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Even he probably figured he'd be the only former Arkansas player doing that on either team.
The Rams had to turn to a Razorback (you're never a former one) rookie Beaux Limmer moved over to center when starter Jonah Jackson from Ohio State and Rutgers was injured. The Rams battled through a slow start to take a lead in the fourth quarter of the game played at Ford Field in Detroit.
Ragnow, of course, has been the Lions' starter for a few years after being drafted in 2018 after a career during the Bret Bielema era in Fayetteville. He was the biggest success story from those eams at the end of that time that got pretty bad.
It was the season opener for both teams. Limmer had worked across the line at multiple positions. It is not unusual in the NFL for players to be developed at several positions because of the limited size of the rosters.
Limmer is one of the linemen during Sam Pittman years with the Hogs and had to work with a couple of different offensive line coaches. Brad Davis was his position coach as a freshan, then Cody Kennedy took over for the rest of his time.
A native of Tyler, Texas, he was taken No. 217 overall in the sixth round of the draft. Ragnow was taken in the first round in 2018 with the 20th pick and has played since his rookie year.
