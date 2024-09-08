Offensive Efforts by Hogs Rank High From Yardage Standpoint
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks offense has been virtually unstoppable to this point. With two weeks down, Arkansas' offense, led by Bobby Petrino's masterminding, has lifted the Hogs over 100 spots in total offense from a season ago.
Quarterback Taylen Green has been better than advertised after transferring in from Boise State in December. Green has completed 42-of-68 passes for 645 yards, three touchdowns and a lone interception.
The 6-foot-6 passer has been effective on the ground with 149 yards and two scores on the ground. His success on the ground through two games ranks him No. 2 among SEC quarterbacks in rushing behind only Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia. No other conference quarterbacks have surpassed the century mark on the ground this season.
While the race for SEC's leading rusher is far from over, Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson showed himself to be a valuable piece to Arkansas' offense. He's averaging nearly eight yards a pop on 32 carries for 250 yards and a league high five touchdowns.
Andrew Armstrong returned from missing the Razorbacks season opener without missing a beat at receiver. He caught 10 passes for 164 yards which are both career highs for the second year transfer.
Even though he was absent against UAPB in week one, Armstrong's efforts rank him No. 7 among SEC wide receivers. Following the game, Green had plenty of praise for his top receiving option and advanced analytics backup his impact.
"Our chemistry did not fall off and that is a credit to him," Green said following the loss. "He has been in the training room, Monday through Sunday. Every day he has been working, he looked really good out there on
the field. Dealing with the injury, there is a lot of mental toughness that goes with that."
"He knows his frame. He knows what he is good at and the versatility he has. Whether it is a deep ball
or intermediate, I know if I put it in his range, he will catch it. That is what a quarterback loves in a receiver."
If Arkansas' three-headed offensive assault can continue their connection, the team could be well on its way to a third winning season under coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks have one more chance to fine tune the offense with a true home opener in Fayetteville against the UAB Blazers who are coming off a 32-6 loss to UL-Monroe.
