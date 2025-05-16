Freshman linebacker could make rotation interesting in fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One Arkansas Razorbacks true freshman has gone quietly under the radar during his first semester on campus.
Linebacker JJ Shelton signed with Arkansas as the No. 761 overall player nationally, No. 78 among linebackers and the No. 105 best player in the state of Texas in the 2025 class, according to 247sports composite rankings. ESPN and Rivals both ranked him among the 25 best linebackers nationally.
Shelton, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, is expected to contribute at not only linebacker as a freshman but also in the secondary as nickelback.
That role is currently held by second-year Razorback Larry Worth who finished No. 6 on the team last season with 54 total tackles.
"The first thing I noticed, I was just like, ‘Dang, he’s a freshman?'," Worth said early on during Arkansas' spring practice. "He’s supposed to be going to prom in a couple of weeks, you know?
That was the biggest thing, just seeing the tremendous growth and how mature he was coming straight from out of high school. Speed, physicality is all there. So just being able to be alongside him, he’s shown a lot of growth.
He had quite the offer list out of high school which speaks to the talent he brings to the Razorbacks program.
Shelton signed with Arkansas over offers from TCU, Baylor, SMU, Arizona State, Auburn, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Washington and many more.
"He doesn't play like a freshman, I'm pretty sure you guys can see that," Worth said. "So, he's been playing that Hog position. He's been doing a very well job.
"And I would say one thing, we just been trying to bond very well in that group and we want to be the closest group on the whole football team this year. And I'm pretty sure we've been showing what that looks like."
The Razorbacks didn't necessarily need help in the linebacker room out of the transfer portal like it did last offseason but defensive coordinator Travis Williams has built a solid stocked with depth.
Where sixth-year coach Sam Pittman knows improvement was needed is in the secondary. Under the direction of new defensive back coach Nick Perry, he takes over a unit that has been one of the worst among FBS teams in two of the previous three seasons.
The Razorbacks have struggled mightily against the pass in 2024 as the secondary plummeted to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game.
With Arkansas' five transfer additions combined with Shelton, Arkansas is poised for better output in 2025.
"He's a linebacker, and you know, we moved him out to the Hog position and so you're dealing with a lot more space," Pittman said. "You're not dealing with a nickel, I mean, he's played that, obviously. But in college it's a little bit different position.
"It's not your third linebacker, let's say that, it's a guy that can do both. But I'd say he gets better all the time, and I think he's going to be a really, really good player for us."
Pittman has come away impressed by Shelton's work and singled him out when speaking of which new additions have stood out.
"I think [Shelton] would be the No. 1 guy on defense that kind of sticks out," Pittman said March 20.
One reason Shelton could play early on as a freshman is due to his versatility and athleticism that has turned coaches and scouts heads during his recruitment.
He recorded 271 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks and four interceptions during his high school career.
"I think of a lot it to be honest with you naturally is because just the numbers and then you know we were like, “Okay, he’s athletic enough. Put him out there,'" William said. "He’s been doing good. He can play linebacker, he can play the nickel. When he’s out there we’re in the 4-3, he’s the SAM linebacker."
Shelton can take advantage of the amount of potential snaps he will receive this season if he zones in this summer and absorbs Williams' defensive scheme and terminology.
"He’s another freshman that’s coming along, and he’ll be a lot better this summer once we install the defense again going into fall camp," Williams said. "Because now, this will be like his third time hearing it because he heard it January, he’s hearing now, and he’s going to hear it fall camp.
"Looking for him to continue to grow, but very pleased with him, glad we got him."