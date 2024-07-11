Get to Know New Razorbacks Guard Commitment Casmir Chavis
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Razorbacks coach pulled off a quietly impressive move Wednesday adding 3-star Casmir Chavis to his inaugural Arkansas roster. The 6-2 combo guard from Minneapolis is the Hogs' No. 12 addition of an eventful offseason.
Chavis is an explosive leaper given his size and breakaway court speed. He plays with instinctual ball distribution skills in fastbreak situations knowing when to dish to a teammate, drive the lane or take a jump shot.
Whether it be in transition or halfcourt sets, Chavis can maintain his balance while absorbing contact to convert at the rim. He can also extend defenders with his three-point shooting.
As a dual-sport athlete, his athletic ability at his size makes sense as he lined up at wide receiver for his Park Center football team. He averaged 19 yards per catch as a senior for a Pirates team that finished 4-6 overall.
The Pirates' basketball team finished 26-5 and No. 4 in Minnesota's final high school rankings, according to MaxPreps. Chavis led his squad in nearly every statistical category with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block per game.
For his career, he made 64% of his attempts from the floor, 41% from three and 74% from the charity stripe. Chavis scored 36 points in his final game at Park Center during state tournament play.
In his words
"Coach Calipari is a great coach as we have seen through the years. He can get guards my size to the league better than any other coach in the country. He told me that 'nothing is given' when it comes to my role for Arkansas. He said 'if I want anything it has to be earned.'
"I think of myself as a good defender. On offense, I bring good court vision to the floor finding teammates in all situations. I can also get downhill with good body control near the basket.
"I would say my game is comparable to Memphis' Ja Morant and Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox."
2024-25 Arkansas Basketball Roster
PF Lawson Blake, Senior Walk-On
PF Jonas Aidoo, Senior
SG Johnell Davis, Senior
SF Adou Thiero, Junior
PF Trevon Brazile, Junior
SG Melo Sanchez, Junior (Scholarship N/A)
PG DJ Wagner, Sophomore
PF Zvonimir Ivisic, Sophomore
PG Boogie Fland, Freshman
SF Karter Knox, Freshman
SF Billy Richmond, Freshman
PG Casmir Chavis, Freshman
SG Jaden Karuletwa, Freshman (Scholarship N/A)
PG Ayden Kelley, Freshman (Scholarship N/A)
