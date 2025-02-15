Get to Know Under the Radar 2027 Lineman Colby Castling
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fort Smith Southside hasn’t historically produced SEC-type offensive lineman or ready made athletes for the league.
That may not be the case much longer as current Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham has seemingly paved the way for change. Southside’s next great prospect is sophomore 6-foot-3, 275 pound tackle Colby Castling, a two-sport athlete with smooth handles on the hardwood.
Castling's family boasts a strong football pedigree as his father, Gordon, played college football at Missouri State in the 1990’s. He saw his son’s talent and traits long before anyone else and made sure to capitalize on him early on in the process.
“My dad played offensive tackle and and guard in college,” Castling said. “He has coached me from kindergarten to sixth grade and we stil watch and go over my practice and game film since going to junior high.”
“This year we have been working out at 5am together. I like how he always pushes me to be different than everyone else.”
Football comes first, Castling tells Hogs on SI, a where he wants to be remembered on and off the field.
“I love the game of football and competing against other teams,” Castling said. “I work hard on and off the field, I’m a leader,and coachable. I want to be perceived as a positive role model in class and on the field. I want to graduate with a business degree and go play pro football.”
Speaking of pro football, he mentioned former Oklahoma Sooners All-American offensive tackle Trent Williams as someone he models himself as in the trenches.
“I like the way he plays mean, patient, explosive, and that he takes care of business,” Castling said.
As far as getting in front of more college coaches this summer he plans to attend some FBS camps for linemen this summer including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Coaches say he is continuing to grow as Castling recently hit a growth spurt which possibly means there’s a much higher ceiling in potential for the River Valley native.