Picture This: 26 Photos, Highlights That Captured Hogs' Win Over LSU

See Arkansas get firmly back in NCAA Tournament picture

Kent Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari points to a player on thee court during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari points to a player on thee court during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks got a much needed revenge win Wednesday night over LSU. This puts the Hogs back in legitimate discussions regarding a possible bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Here is what that night looked like through the camera via highlights and photos.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero drives past LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) drives past LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III (6) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero puts up an underhanded shot past LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) puts up an underhanded shot past LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III (6) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari yells during the second half against the LSU Tigers.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari yells during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic dunks the ball during the second half against the LSU Tigers.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) dunks the ball during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleaders perform during the second half against the LSU Tigers.
Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleaders perform during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III goes up for a shot as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero tries to block it.
LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III (6) goes up for a shot as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) tries to block it and guard Johnell Davis (1) and forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) took on during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo goes up to block a shot by LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo (9) goes up to block a shot by LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III (6) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner talks with head coach John Calipari during a break in the action against the LSU Tigers.
Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner (21) talks with head coach John Calipari during a break in the action against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero goes for a layup past LSU Tigers forward Derek Fountain.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) goes for a layup past LSU Tigers forward Derek Fountain (20) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas guard Johnell Davis puts up a shot during the second half against the LSU Tigers.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis (1) puts up a shot during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
An Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleader performs during a time out in the first half against the LSU Tigers.
An Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleader performs during a time out in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner (21) drives around LSU forward Robert Miller III.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) drives around LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III (6) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas head coach John Calipari talks to a referee during the second half against the LSU Tigers.
Arkansas head coach John Calipari talks to a referee during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero goes for a lay-up past LSU Tigers forward Derek Fountain.
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) goes for a layup past LSU Tigers forward Derek Fountain (20) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 70-58. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Published
Kent Smith
KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

