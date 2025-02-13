Five Razorbacks Get NFL Combine Invite
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five Arkansas have received invites to the NFL Combine held inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., beginning Feb. 24.
Defensive end Landon Jackson highlights the group of Razorbacks to receive an invite to the annual event. Jackson is a consensus mid-to-late first round pick, according to mock draft boards.
In his third season at Arkansas, Jackson logged 6.5 sacks for the second straight year and 9.5 tackles for loss. Arkansas' top two receivers also received invites.
Andrew Armstrong led the SEC with 78 catches and 1,140 yards. His 1,140 yards are the second-most in Arkansas history, only behind the Cobi Hamilton in 2012.
He's also just the fourth Razorback receiver in history to record a 1,000 yard season, joining Hamilton, Jarius Wright and Anthony Lucas. Issac TeSlaa's 28 catches for 545 yards was good enough for the second-highest total on the team.
Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson gave up his final year of eligibility to declare for the draft. After three seasons at Utah, he transferred to Arkansas and picked up 990 all-purpose yards in just 10 games after dealing with an ankle injury.
Defensive end Eric Gregory finished his six-year Arkansas career with 61 total games played and 9.5 sacks, including three during the 2024-25 season.
The full list of all 329 invites can be viewed here.
Coverage of the event begins 2 p.m. Feb. 27 on NFL Network. The defensive linemen are scheduled for Feb. 27, while the receivers and running backs are slated for Mar. 1 at noon. The actual NFL Draft begins April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.