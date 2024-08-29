Grading Arkansas' Defensive Depth Chart Ahead of UAPB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Most fans, and even Sam Pittman, will say Arkansas' defense was the best part of last season. Stopping opponents seemed to bring positive energy every single possession.
The Razorbacks only allowed 18 points per game in their first eight contests last season before imploding during the final four games of November. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams hopes his unit can be more aggressive in man-to-man this season with potential of a more explosive offense.
"You know, I had a question earlier today about close games, tight games," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "Some of our discussion has been about our aggressiveness during the end of games defensively. You know, I think [defensive coordinator] Travis [Williams] did a wonderful job for us last year, but I don't want to handcuff him either. With 52 [aggressive] plays, will it go up? Probably."
Returning Starters: 4
Returning Tackling Production: 41%
Returning Sack Production: 41%
Defensive Line: A
Headline by Landon Jackson, this is a group that will be very active getting after the quarterback this season. FCS Albany transfer will split time with Nico Davillier to bookend the other edge of the line.
Stopping the run was difficult last year surrendering 201 yards per game during SEC play which was dead last in conference play by nearly 10 yards. The Razorbacks have solid size in the interior with sixth year senior Eric Gregory and redshirt junior Cam Ball who will anchor the middle.
Redshirt freshman behemoth Ian Geffrard was a biscuit away from being 400 pounds last year, according to Pittman. Given his size, Geffrard can be a problem for offensive lines.
"We talked about Ian Geffrard, just putting 380 over the center and getting into some 3-4 stuff," Williams said during the spring. "Just telling him, ‘You don’t even have to think about nothing. You just go straight ahead and blow the center back.’ That helps guys like that. But you can see the growth with the whole group.”
Linebackers: C
The biggest question on defense is depth in the middle of the defense. There are five players likely to play during the opener at some point between Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey, sophomore Brad Spence, Jacksonville State transfer Larry Worth, Marshall transfer Stephen Dix and true freshman Bradley Shaw.
“I would like to play all of them,” Williams said last Wednesday. “I’ve got a lot of them in there. But if we could get four to five that we could just be rotating. Being able to sub and being able to keep the guys fresh.
Defensive Backs: B
Jaylon Braxton returns as a budding star in Arkansas' secondary. The sophomore last year played well recording 20 tackles with one interceptions and one forced fumble returned for a touchdown.
Arkansas brings in multiple transfers with loads of SEC experience throughout their careers in Doneiko Slaughter (Tennessee) and Miguel Mitchell (Florida). South Alabama transfer Marquise 'Cudie' Robinson was a catalyst to last year's upset of Oklahoma State in Stillwater and brings quite a bit of energy to the locker room.
Robinson has an opportunity to start as he's listed with Jaheim Singletary and Kee'Yon as potential starters Thursday night. His selfless leadership is a welcome sight given Arkansas' lack of enthusiasm on the sidelines recently.
"I’m pretty sure y’all probably saw that video on Twitter of me dancing when my teammate made the play," Robinson said Aug 16. "That’s just me every day. I support my teammates when I’m not on the field, when I’m on the field, so when I was out there with the ones, I was like, ‘okay, I just got to step up and be a leader, so even when I’m not in the game, support whoever is in there for me.’"
