Looking at Arkansas, UAPB Match-up from FCS Perspective
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Happy opening kickoff day for all who celebrate. Despite Arkansas coach Sam Pittman wanting "conversations to be had" about future games in Little Rock, the Hogs start the season at War Memorial Stadium.
While offensive coordinator Booby Petrino wants FBS schools to "take money and give it to the FCS and everybody play a more competitive schedule," Arkansas will play in-state counterpart Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the second time in the school's history.
However, the coaching staff knows better than to look past an FCS school. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams coached at Northern Iowa in 2012 when the Panthers nearly upset the No.12 Wisconsin Badgers, eventually losing 26-21.
"It's one of those deals where you got to understand that you're gonna get their best shot," Williams said. "It's their Super Bowl and you gotta respect all your opponents. I really think no matter what level it is, you go in with respecting your opponents. You respect them by playing the hardest you can play."
With already one FCS upset in the books in Week 0 of college football, here's the history of FCS/FBS upsets.
Last Time an FCS School Beat Arkansas:
September 5, 1992 - The Citadel 10, Arkansas 3
Last Time an FCS School from Arkansas Beat an FBS team:
August 29, 2019 - Central Arkansas 35, Western Kentucky 28
Last Time an FCS School beat an FBS School:
August 24, 2024 - Montana St. 34, New Mexico 31
Last Time an FCS School Beat a Power Four School:
September 16, 2023 - Sacramento State 30, Stanford 23
Last Time an FCS School Beat an SEC School:
September 4, 2021 - East Tennessee State 23, Vanderbilt 3
The Hogs hope to avoid becoming the most recent addition to all of these lists. Barring a miracle, that won't happen, but ESPN still gives UAPB a statistical chance, so never say never. The season finally gets underway 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
