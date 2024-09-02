Green Receives High Marks Against UAPB; Real Test Coming
FATETTEVILLE, Ark. — Quarterback Taylen Green earned high marks during his first start with the Razorbacks Thursday night.
The Boise State transfer started off slow with a few wild incompletions. Once he began to settle in with quite a few easy throws, Green began connecting on his deep ball on crossing patterns.
For the night, Green finished 16-of-23 for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He also tacked on another six carries and 88 yards on the ground for a pair of scores. That was good enough to reward him with a 92.4 score which ranked No. 7 among FBS quarterbacks.
Several passers across the country included in the list played overwhelmed FCS competition which inflated numbers greatly. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was an electric 22-of-27 passing for 418 yards and five scores ranking him at No. 1 with a 95.7 score.
Other notable SEC quarterbacks in the top ten are Mississippi State’s Blake Shapen (93.0)at No. 3 and Auburn’s Payton Thorne (92.9) at No. 6.
Arkansas will take a step up in competition this week against an Oklahoma State defense which was gashed for six plays of more than 20 yards. The Cowboys allowed South Dakota State to rack up 388 yards of total offense but only 20 points due to its defense buckling down during critical possessions.
The defending FCS national champion Jackrabbits competed fiercely through the air with quarterback Mark Gronowski completing 20-of-37 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
South Dakota State had two successful drives fail to come up with point. That helped the Cowboys’ preserve a double digit lead in the second half on the way to a 44-20 victory at home.
Green will need to more accurate throughout the early stages against Oklahoma State compared to week one against UAPB. Due to the Cowboys ability to score in multiple ways, Arkansas’ defense will need to step up in case of a spotty start offensively.
One nugget worth mentioning is the Cowboys 264 passing yards given up ranks No. 109 nationally. That’s the third-worst mark for a Power Four program which played an FCS school in week one — only Colorado State and Texas Tech were worse.
