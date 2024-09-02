This Week, Sam Pittman Will Have Plenty to Worry About
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now we get to see Arkansas in a real opening game. Sure, Thursday's matchup with the UAPB Golden Lions on Thursday was the first game on the schedule, but even coach Sam Pittman knew that wasn't going to be much of a test.
For a guy like Sam, he will have some real things to worry about. The guy has said he's worried when he's not worried about something because he's scared to death he's missed something. That's just how he has and he's told us that almost verbatim.
After the 70-0 win, Pittman sounded about like he did after a practice without having to verify any stats. Now going to Oklahoma State is the next matchup and that won't be easy. He probably doesn't expect it to be anything approaching that, either.
Both teams played FCS schools in their official opener. Why you can't use those to handicap this game is because the Razorbacks got maybe the worst team in that lower division while the Cowboys beat up on South Dakota State, the defending national champion ranked in the FCS this year.
None of that really has anything to do with this week's game anyway. We'll probably hear that from Pittman in his press conference at noon today. He's seen the film of OSU's 44-20 win over the Jackrabbits. He probably saw the film of his team's 70-0 win before the bus got back to Fayetteville from Little Rock.
The Cowboys aren't ranked No. 17 in the initial polls by accident. They have a deep team with lots of experience. They haven't focused on the transfer portal while Pittman has been introducing himself to new players since January for the Hogs.
We won't hear any plans for Saturday at noon, either. Pittman's very good at dancing around giving much away in these press conferences. He knows what he's got to face Saturday.
And he'll likely spend most of his time before Saturday worrying about something. This week, there won't be any shortage of things to keep him wondering.
