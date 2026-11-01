Halftime Takeaways As No. 23 Missouri Leads Arkansas 13-7

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Missouri leads Arkansas 13-7 at the end of the first half.

Here are three takeaways from the first half of action.

Offense struggles mightily until final drive

Arkansas' defense kept the Razorbacks in the game. The UA offense, on the other hand, did the defense no favors.

After punting on its first drive, Arkansas turned the ball over on its second possession after a KJ Jackson pass was tipped and intercepted. The Hogs' fourth drive finally yielded some optimism after Arkansas got into Mizzou territory, but a missed 50-yard field goal from Max Gilbert kept Arkansas scoreless.

The worst play of the half offensively, however, came on UA's third drive of the night. On fourth and 1 from the Missouri 34-yard line, Arkansas lined up to go for it — but rather than trying to get the Tigers to jump offside, Arkansas tried a direct snap to Cam Settles that went through his hands, was kicked around and eventually recovered by Missouri for a touchdown that made the score 13-0.

Not until Arkansas' final drive did the offense get on the board. A nice pass from KJ Jackson to Antonio Jordan got Arkansas down to the Mizzou 4-yard line, and KJ Jackson scored two plays later to make the score 13-7.

Defense keeps UA in the game

Ron Roberts' unit found its stride against Tennessee and Vanderbilt and continued its recent surge in the first half against the Tigers.

Arkansas held Missouri to a field goal after Jackson's aforementioned interception set the Tigers up in UA territory, then got off the field and held Mizzou to another field goal after an 8-plus minute drive. If not for the fumble on fourth down, Arkansas could've been within one possession.

Self-inflicted wounds kill both teams

Both Missouri and Arkansas had plenty of costly mistakes in the first half.

Arkansas' best drive of the half was ruined first by a backwards pass that set up third and long, then by a third-down drop from Monte Harrison and finally by a missed 50-yard field goal from Max Gilbert that kept the Hogs off the board. Missouri committed five penalties for 45 yards, including a holding call that wiped out a would-be first down run from Jamal Roberts on the Tigers' final drive of the half.

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