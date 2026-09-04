Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4 (Game 1)

Not only are all 30 teams across Major League Baseball scheduled to play today, but we're also being treated to a doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians.

The first of two games is set to begin at 2:10 pm ET, giving us an afternoon showdown to help lead us into the end of the work week.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this matinee matchup.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total for Game 1

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-178)

Guardians -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Tigers +120

Guardians -130

Total

OVER 8 (-120)

UNDER 8 (+100)

Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers for Game 1

Detroit: Keider Montero, RHP (9-8, 3.24 ERA)

Cleveland: Logan Allen, LHP (0-0, 3.77 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch Game 1

Date: Friday, September 4

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Detroit SportsNet, Guardians.TV Presented by Progressive

Tigers record: 64-75

Guardians record: 70-70

Tigers vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Keider Montero UNDER 2.5 Strikeouts (+121)

Keider Montero isn't exactly known as a strikeout pitcher to begin with, averaging just 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, but now he has to face a Guardians team that has shown fantastic plate discipline of late. Over the past 30 days, the Guardians have the third-lowest strikeout rate in baseball, striking out on just 17.9% of their plate appearances. That's enough for me to take a chance on Montero staying under his strikeout total of 2.5 this afternoon.

Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Best Bet

The Tigers' offense is ice cold heading into today's double-header. Over the past 30 days, the Tigers rank 29th in baseball in wRC+ at 77. Only the Los Angeles Angels rank worse (74) in that time frame.

The Guardians' offense has been much better in that time frame, ranking 18th in wRC+ at 99th.

The Guardians are also in a spot where they have to win to hang on to the final wild-card spot in the American League. I expect them to come out firing this afternoon.

Pick: Guardians -130 via Caesars

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