Update: Arkansas’ Chris Marshall Expected To Miss Battle Line Rivarly Against Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall was listed as a game time decision on the final SEC availability report prior to Saturday's game between Arkansas and No. 23 Missouri.

6:05 p.m UPDATE: Marshall is on the field in a jersey and sweatpants as the Razorbacks go through warmups.

Marshall, who is Arkansas' leading receiver with 43 catches for 633 yards, was injured in the Razorbacks' 31-21 win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 17. He had only one reception for 28 yards against the Commodores. He was in street clothes and did not play in the second half.

"He's doing well," head coach Ryan Silverfield said of Marshall on Oct. 21. "We have every thought and faith that he'll be ready to go for the Missouri game."

Silverfield said Monday that Marshall being good to go for Missouri was "still the hope and still the case."

No other Razorbacks were listed as either questionable or a game time decision. DB Braydon Lee, TE Maddox Lassiter, OL Caden Kitler and TE Gavin Garretson were listed as out. For Missouri, RB Malae Fonoti, OL Josh Atkins and TE Gavin Hoffman were all listed as out, with no Tigers listed as questionable or game time decisions. RB Ahmad Hardy will play, though it's not known whether or not he will be limited or not.

Kickoff between Arkansas and No. 23 Missouri is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network. Saturday's game is the 18th meeting between Arkansas and Missouri and the 13th edition of the Battle Line Rivalry.

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