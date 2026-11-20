FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas took the field for warmups last Saturday before playing SOuth Carolina, there was a noticeable development worth keeping tabs on.

True freshman quarterback Hank Hendrix was taking second team snaps ahead of AJ Hill, which led to coach Ryan Silverfield being asked about that at Monday's press conference. He didn't dance around the answer either, but praised the progress Hendrix had made during the season after reclassifying to the 2026 recruiting cycle.

"Yeah, you know, Hank did get some reps with the second team," Silverfield said. "And I've been pleased with his progress. Listen, he's 17 years old. Listen, he's 17 years old. He should be getting ready for prom. But he's smart, he's tough, he's got great leadership for a young man, and just pleased with his progress."

His father, Che, joined the Razorbacks coaching staff in 2024 after a successful head coaching stint at Boerne (Texas) High School where he compiled a 71-19 record. He developed his son into a 4-star quarterback prospect, completing 274-of-389 pass attempts for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns and six interceptions as a sophomore in 2024.

The younger Hendrix transferred to Fayetteville High School for his junior year, completing over 63% of his passes for 3,602 yards and 32 touchdowns and six interceptions, along with six rushing scores. Prior to his reclassification, he was touted as the No. 5 QB nationally, No. 80 overall prospect and No. 1 recruit in Arkansas, according to Rivals and On3.

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"I like to see... We try a variety of different guys. If you guys even look at sometimes the receiver rotation, who's getting in in some of those warm-ups, and even at practice, just try to get a feel for who we have," Silverfield said. "Hopefully, we're not towards the end of the season, but yeah, as the regular season, maybe winding down, just getting a feel for what else we have out there."

There were some alarming quarterback issues earlier in the season when both KJ Jackson and Hill struggled to find consistency at quarterback. Jackson managed to ride out the storm, completing 180-of-303 passes for 2,041 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, with another 192 yards and four scores on the ground.

With the development of Hendrix, it makes sense that he could at least make a push for the starting job going into his sophomore season.

Silverfield stopped short of declaring Hendrix the backup on Monday, but his comments at least suggest that he is earning a closer look after arriving a year earlier than originally planned. Whether it leads to a larger role will be one of Arkansas’ biggest questions heading into spring football.

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