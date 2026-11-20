Two games remain in the 2026-27 college football season, and the race to the College Football Playoff is heating up. Two teams to watch that are surging in Kalshi’s CFP qualifiers market are No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 9 Tennessee. Wake Forest sits at 73%, while Tennessee sits just behind at 65%.

Wake Forest did not open the season on anyone’s College Football Playoff pool and only recently joined on November 3 at 30% and has jumped up the board since. Tennessee opened its season with a 45% chance to make the CFP and has remained in that realm since, before making a dramatic jump this week. A $10 trade profits $3.43 on Wake Forest and $5.01 on Tennessee.

Note: Wake Forest & Tennessee prices offered separately

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Demon Deacons wreak havoc

Wake Forest has been arguably the biggest surprise of this college football season and Jake Dickert deserves all the credit. Dickert took over a 4-8 Wake Forest team and immediately turned them around. It went 9-4 last season and it is now on its way to the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.

The Demon Deacons are the second-ranked offense (43.9 points) and number one defense in the ACC (15 points). They gained national attention after losing 33-20 to No. 5 Miami and following it up with a 30-27 road win over No. 16 Louisville in the first four weeks of the season.

Since then, they’ve scored 40+ points in five of their last six games and have won each of the last six by 24+ points. They finally jumped into the playoff picture after a 49-7 blowout win over SMU last week.

Wake Forest will look to finish strong with games left against Georgia Tech and Duke. Duke is the bigger challenge.

Vols holding on

With two losses, Tennessee is essentially playing elimination games in the final two weeks. The Vols have a decent resume to this point, with one of their losses coming against Texas. They also have two top-10 wins over Alabama and Kentucky propping them up.

Tennessee has two games remaining against LSU and Vanderbilt. The Vols are also fighting to get into the SEC Championship game, which would strengthen their CFP case even further.

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